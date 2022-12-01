Unicoin Launches Global Art Investment Initiative During Miami Art Week

The initiative's first acquisition is a painting by internationally acclaimed visual artist Sebastian Masegosa whose work has been exhibited in Art Basel and Pinta Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin , the next-generation cryptocurrency from the producers of the Unicorn Hunters show announced during Miami Art Week that it has launched a Global Art Investment Initiative funded with 50 million unicoins valued at $20M at the current base sales price of 40¢/ú to converge art, blockchain technology, and the Future of Money. As part of the Initiative, Unicoin will invest in works by internationally acclaimed icons and emerging global artists who are redefining the contemporary art scene and fund original NFT collections and digital twins of selected paintings to help artists reach the millions of consumers who are interested in owning digital assets.

"Unicoin is focused on providing value to its holders by building a valuable asset portfolio of potentially high-performing investments. Art is a unique asset class with a market valued at more than $61 billion and the emergence of digital assets and NFTs are redefining the way people collect and invest," said Silvina Moschini, Founder, President, and Chairwoman of Unicoin. "We are proud to take the initiative to invest in artists who are changing the world while building a diversified portfolio of valuable assets that could provide positive returns for our holders."

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, which Forbes magazine described as "the most iconic business series of recent times." It was created to address the volatility of first-generation tokens and was designed to pay dividends. Unlike Bitcoin and other early crypto coins, Unicoin is backed by a portfolio of diverse assets, which includes equity in growth-stage companies. As a result of this Initiative, art will become a new asset class for the Unicoin portfolio, which is expected to reach a value of $500 million by the end of 2023.

Unicoin's first acquisition is a painting by Argentinian visual artist Sebastian Masegosa who has been featured at international art fairs in Miami, Taiwan, Hong Kong, London, Paris, and Sao Paulo. The piece is part of a series entitled Mind Games inspired by John Lennon's iconic song that consists of seven distinct paintings created with diverse materials such as acrylics, oils, and auto paint. The series in its totality and each unique piece are striking representations of organized chaos during times of uncertainty.

"Mind Games is a series that I am extremely proud of, and I am thrilled that one of its pieces was chosen as the first for this innovative initiative," said Sebastian Masegosa, Visual Artist. "Blockchain technology and digital art is opening a whole new world of opportunity for artists like me, and I am looking forward to launching the NFT collections with Unicoin in the near future."

Unicoin provides art collectors who are interested in acquiring unicoins the option to use artwork as collateral via its deferred payment option .

