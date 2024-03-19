Unicoin Launches Its Primary Offering on U.S. Regulated INX.One Trading Platform

Backed by Real World Assets, Unicoin Security Token is Now Officially Available on the INX Trading Platform

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc., a US-regulated broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent, announced today the official launch of the Unicoin security token on its trading platform. Unicoin's primary offer is available for $.50 to potential U.S. accredited investors and all non-U.S. investors, including retail and institutional investors.

Launched by the producers of Unicorn Hunters, the asset-backed Unicoin offers holders inherent value by being supported by a fast-growing global portfolio of real estate and equity positions in high-growth companies.

INX

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Unicoin, a company that has embraced a unique and dynamic approach to crafting investment opportunities," remarked Shy Datika, INX's CEO. "Their investor network spans the globe and is incredibly diverse. We're delighted to welcome them to INX, and their involvement is sure to enhance the rapidly growing liquidity within the realm of listed tokenized assets. Unicoin's remarkable community, which has driven sales exceeding $1.6 billion since its launch, showcases the essential role of community trust and support in the success of every token."

Unicoin is issued under SEC exemption pursuant to Regulations D and S. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, featuring business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Forbes magazine described Unicorn Hunters as "the most iconic business series of recent times." This unique show provides founders of emerging growth companies with a global platform, allowing them to pitch their innovations to a sprawling audience of potential investors. Simultaneously, the show offers the audience unprecedented access to pre-IPO investment opportunities.

"Unicoin's security token offering on the INX platform is a step towards setting a new standard for cryptocurrencies," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin Inc. "Unicoin is an assets-backed, publicly reporting, audited and regulations-compliant cryptocurrency, unlike the totally opaque FTT or Bitcoin, which were created by anonymous parties to provide anonymity in financial transactions."

The potency of Unicoin's value is derived from its backing - a portfolio that consists of real estate and equity stakes in high-growth companies. Each of the current portfolio companies of Unicoin has been showcased on the widely acclaimed Unicorn Hunters series so that holders of the Unicoin security token are positioned to benefit from the expansive upside potential intrinsic to these entities.

Unicoin is also developing its real estate portfolio through its Unicoin.com/140 program. One of Unicoin's recent landmark moves was the acquisition of a Copper Mine in Argentina. This acquisition, notable as the most substantial properties-for-crypto deal, was valued at an astonishing $210M. Such endeavors have placed Unicoin at the forefront of the crypto asset revolution.

For more information about INX and its novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments for enterprises and companies worldwide, visit https://www.inx.co/ .

For more information about Unicorn Hunters and its asset-backed Unicoinc security token, visit https://unicoin.com/ .

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.:

INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation.

Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

About Unicoin:

Unicoin is the public reporting company that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market. It is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to be profitable and stable.

Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is transparent, issued by an SEC reporting company, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio that includes real estate, equity in high-growth companies and other assets. To date, $500 million worth of unicoins have been sold to over 7,000 investors in more than 100 countries. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the completion of the transactions described herein, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

For All Media Inquiries and Information:

The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 855 657 2314

Liz Whelan

[email protected]

+1 (312) 315-0160

Samuel Amsterdam

Global Communications

[email protected]

+1 (202) 910-8349

SOURCE Unicoin