Unicoin to Be Listed on LBank Exchange, a Leading Global Digital Asset Trading Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin , an assets-backed cryptocurrency, announced today its upcoming listing on LBank Exchange , the cutting-edge asset trading platform that holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

"I am excited to announce our partnership with Unicoin. This collaboration signifies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our users with cutting-edge cryptocurrency options," said Peter Fang, Listing Director of LBank Exchange.

Unicoin

Unlike Bitcoin and other assetless cryptocurrencies of the First Generation, Unicoin is supported by a diversified portfolio of assets, including equity stakes in high-growth companies and real estate properties.

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, featuring business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Forbes magazine described Unicorn Hunters as "the most iconic business series of recent times." This unique show provides founders of emerging growth companies with a global platform, allowing them to pitch their innovations to a sprawling audience of potential investors. Simultaneously, the show offers the audience unprecedented access to pre-IPO investment opportunities.

"We're thrilled to list Unicoin on LBank Exchange, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges with a strong track record of security and reliability," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "This is part of our strategy to list on the best exchanges around the globe, making Unicoin more accessible and helping us achieve our mission of democratizing wealth creation."

Unicoin growth strategy includes innovative fundraising strategies like its Buy Now, Pay Later program and its 140% program, which offer real estate owners the opportunity to use their properties to acquire cryptocurrency.

Over $500 million in Unicoins have been sold since the digital currency's launch in February 2022, and the value of the coins has increased by 4,900%. This growth trend is proof of the trust that individual and corporate investors from more than 100 countries are placing in Unicoin.

The date of listing of Unicoin on LBank Exchange will be announced separately and be selected based on the dynamics of the crypto market. Investors can currently purchase Unicoins at Unicoin.com for 50¢/ú each with a minimum required amount of $1,000. U.S. residents must meet the criteria of "accredited investors." Unicoin is expected to be listed on major crypto exchanges by the end of 2023.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

About Unicoin:

Unicoin is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to be profitable and stable. Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is audited, publicly reporting, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio of assets. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white .

