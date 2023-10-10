Unicoin to Be Listed on LBank Exchange, a Leading Global Digital Asset Trading Platform

News provided by

Unicoin

10 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin, an assets-backed cryptocurrency, announced today its upcoming listing on LBank Exchange, the cutting-edge asset trading platform that holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

"I am excited to announce our partnership with Unicoin. This collaboration signifies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our users with cutting-edge cryptocurrency options," said Peter Fang, Listing Director of LBank Exchange.

Continue Reading
Unicoin
Unicoin

Unlike Bitcoin and other assetless cryptocurrencies of the First Generation, Unicoin is supported by a diversified portfolio of assets, including equity stakes in high-growth companies and real estate properties.

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, featuring business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Forbes magazine described Unicorn Hunters as "the most iconic business series of recent times." This unique show provides founders of emerging growth companies with a global platform, allowing them to pitch their innovations to a sprawling audience of potential investors. Simultaneously, the show offers the audience unprecedented access to pre-IPO investment opportunities.

"We're thrilled to list Unicoin on LBank Exchange, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges with a strong track record of security and reliability," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "This is part of our strategy to list on the best exchanges around the globe, making Unicoin more accessible and helping us achieve our mission of democratizing wealth creation."

Unicoin growth strategy includes innovative fundraising strategies like its Buy Now, Pay Later program and its 140% program, which offer real estate owners the opportunity to use their properties to acquire cryptocurrency.

Over $500 million in Unicoins have been sold since the digital currency's launch in February 2022, and the value of the coins has increased by 4,900%. This growth trend is proof of the trust that individual and corporate investors from more than 100 countries are placing in Unicoin.

The date of listing of Unicoin on LBank Exchange will be announced separately and be selected based on the dynamics of the crypto market. Investors can currently purchase Unicoins at Unicoin.com for 50¢/ú each with a minimum required amount of $1,000. U.S. residents must meet the criteria of "accredited investors." Unicoin is expected to be listed on major crypto exchanges by the end of 2023.

About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

About Unicoin:
Unicoin is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to be profitable and stable. Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is audited, publicly reporting, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio of assets. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white.

For more information, please visit:

Website: http://unicoin.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unicoin_news/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnicoinNews/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unicoin_News
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unicoins

For more information, contact:
Pilar Planells
[email protected]
1141711804

SOURCE Unicoin

Also from this source

Unicoin Makes History with $335M Thailand Luxury Resort Acquisition, the Largest-Ever Property-for-Crypto Deal

Unicoin Makes History with $335M Thailand Luxury Resort Acquisition, the Largest-Ever Property-for-Crypto Deal

Unicoin, an assets-backed cryptocurrency that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market, has signed a landmark $335 million agreement to...
Unicoin Partners with FutureBrand for Iconic Rebranding and Launches a Stunning New Identity

Unicoin Partners with FutureBrand for Iconic Rebranding and Launches a Stunning New Identity

Unicoin, the assets-backed, public-reporting company that addresses extreme volatility in the crypto market, is unveiling today a new image powered...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.