Unicomm Announces 2020 Lineup for Its National Travel and Adventure Show Series

MILFORD, Conn., June 26, 2019 -- Unicomm, the producer behind the nation's only series of travel market shows, the Travel and Adventure Show, today unveiled the lineup for next year's shows, which includes the addition of a brand new city in the series – Atlanta, Georgia.

Unicomm, LLC

"Over the past few years, we've gotten increased interest from our exhibitors that were requesting we bring the Travel & Adventure Shows to Atlanta," said John Golicz, CEO of Unicomm. "After the success we've seen in other new major markets like Boston and Denver this past year, we knew the time was right to launch in Georgia."

The Travel & Adventure Show series brings together top global travel brands, tourism professionals and travel enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate all things travel by providing hands-on cultural immersion activities, educational seminars, and tactical travel workshops designed to inspire, educate and entertain.

The following cities will host the Travel & Adventure Show in 2020:

Boston, MA – January 11-12, 2020

– San Diego, CA – January 18-19, 2020

– Chicago, IL – February 8-9, 2020

– Los Angeles, CA – February 15-16, 2020

– Denver, CO – February 23-24, 2020

– Atlanta, GA – February 29-March 1, 2020

– Washington, DC – March 7-8, 2020

– Philadelphia, PA – March 14-15, 2020

– San Francisco, CA – March 21-22, 2020

– Dallas, TX – March 28-29, 2020

"We're thrilled to be welcoming back some of the top travel brands in the industry as sponsors for the 2020 shows including Cruise Planners, American Express Travel and AAA Travel," says Golicz. "We're also really excited to announce that we've secured South Africa Tourism as a brand-new sponsor in 2020."

In 2019, more than 180,000 travel enthusiasts attended the Travel & Adventure Shows across the country, alongside 4,500 of the globe's top travel brands. The shows also featured some of America's beloved travel celebrities including, Samantha Brown, host of PBS's "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," Rick Steves, travel writer and host of "Rick Steves' Europe" and "Travel with Rick Steves," and Peter Greenberg, travel editor at CBS News among others. Collectively, the shows influenced more than $980 million dollars in travel bookings in 2019 alone.

For more information about the Travel & Adventure Shows, or to apply to be a showcasing vendor, visit: travelshows.com.

