Unicoop Tirreno, One of the major Cooperatives in the Coop Italia Group, Renews Revionics Price Optimization to Sustain Product Differentiation Strategy and Support Coherent Pricing Across Multiple Formats

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Revionics customer since 2014, Unicoop Tirreno traces its roots to 1945 post-war Italy. Its focus goes beyond the supermarkets and convenience stores that serve its members to embrace the ethics of social responsibility and the cooperative spirit. Building on the five-year usage of Revionics Price Optimization and analytical services including Key Value Item Analysis to fuel its product differentiation and Store Zone Clustering to ensure coherent pricing across multiple banners, Unicoop Tirreno again has executed a renewal agreement for Revionics Price Optimization.

Across their multi-year collaborative relationship, Unicoop Tirreno and Revionics have delivered multiple benefits to Unicoop and its member-owners. "We continue to unlock value both for the business and for our customers using Revionics," said Unicoop Tirreno Commercial Director Christophe Guiniot. "In our years of using Revionics we have better achieved our pricing objectives and benefited from continuing to fine-tune both our pricing strategy and rules. With Revionics' science-based price optimization, we are able to maintain profit targets while driving measurable increases in units and revenue."

"As our business continues to evolve and change, we value Revionics' demonstrated commitment to help us adapt efficiently," added Armando Picuno, Director of Operations for Unicoop Tirreno. "We value the collaborative business relationship that continues to grow and deepen."

As an independent Cooperative that works for the benefit of consumers and the community, Unicoop Tirreno also values quality customer support. "We know that the Revionics support team's price strategists are both responsive and knowledgeable, and they actively help us to address our changing needs," said CIO Walter Fabbri. "Together we are committed to bringing prices that are attractive and meaningful to Unicoop shoppers while sustaining a healthy operating model."

"At Revionics, we pride ourselves on productive, profitable collaboration to drive business success for progressive retailers like Unicoop Tirreno," said Revionics Chairman and CEO Marc H. Hafner. "We are excited to extend the relationship and continue to drive compelling, measurable results for Unicoop in the coming years."

About Unicoop Tirreno

With more than 640,000 members, around 3,600 employees and a hundred sales points at the end of 2018, Unicoop Tirreno is one of the largest consumer cooperatives in Italy. The organizational model of Unicoop Tirreno is based on corporate governance aimed at protecting and facilitating the exercise of the rights of its owners, the shareholders, in an equitable manner and guaranteeing an effective representation.

The social base is made up of all the people who have acquired a social quota. The Articles of Association define the shareholders' rights and obligations and govern the composition and powers of the governance bodies that facilitate the active participation in the life of the Cooperative, guaranteeing effective representation.

About Revionics, Inc.

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, space and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and space. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.

Predictive. Prescriptive. Profitable Retailing. Expect Nothing Less.

