Unicore Announces Entry Into Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market - Launches U.S. Based VPP and Secures Significant Foundational Investment With 'America Energy'

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicore Investment (Unicore – https://unicorecap.com/) recently announced that it had entered into the VPP market through an Austin-based subsidiary, America Energy. Both America Energy and Unicore will work in cooperation with utility companies in the region, adding resiliency to the whole, while also placing the VPP as part of Unicore's unique energy and real estate investment portfolio. VPPs are a new but rapidly growing concept related to the centralized cloud-based distribution of clean, renewable power from a collection of disparate sources – distributed energy resources (DER) – that can include wind farms, solar parks, and combined-heat-and-power plants, among others. Unicore Investment is well placed to help this new concept take hold in the U.S., having established this initial investment while simultaneously positioning itself to become a future VPP financier in Africa and the developing world.

VPP VPP

"VPP is already a growing industry in Europe (e.g. Scotland and Germany), and it represents the future of clean power generation and distribution," said Unicore Founder, Herve Ime. "In addition to big providers, VPPs allow private individuals to enter the network with local renewable sources of energy (home-based solar, batteries, etc.) to become part of a growing chain of stable, decentralized energy solutions. This has all sorts of practical applications that we're just now beginning to explore for both cities and rural areas – from the ability to efficiently shift energy to places that need it most, based on peak times, to almost eliminating power-outage emergencies altogether. And that's not just a pipedream. When a region's energy comes from a collective VPP, rather than the traditional, outdated model of a single-plant power source, residential areas and businesses are no longer completely reliant upon the security and integrity of that one plant. Power can come from anywhere, allowing accidents and outages to be far more easily mitigated. VPPs are also a major source of untapped investor potential – since they can be traded on the energy market. Now is the time to begin investing in this industry. It's not just energy-market speculation any longer – VPPs are a reality."

For more information on VPPs or other Unicore investments, visit them online.

About Unicore Investment: A Global Investment Firm

Unicore Investment has a focused portfolio of residential and commercial real estate ventures, renewable energy, infrastructure, and blockchain technology. With its recent entry into the global VPP market, the company's geographic and financial reach continues to grow through strategic and secure partnerships in both the U.S. and the developing world – providing one-of-a-kind investment opportunities for its clients. Learn more at: www.UnicoreCap.com.

Media Contact:

Rose Rodriguez

Communication Director

Unicore Investment

[email protected]

Global office: 1-(855)-629-3888

[email protected]

SOURCE Unicore Investment