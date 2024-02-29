Unicorn Distillery Sets Sail with New Partnerships and Secures Gold at WSWA's 2024 Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition

SEATTLE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Distillery, the trailblazing producer of America's first all-natural, color-changing vodka and tequila, proudly announces a series of landmark partnerships and achievements that underscore its continued innovation and leadership in the beverage alcohol industry.

In a significant expansion of its distribution network, Unicorn Distillery has forged new partnerships, broadening its horizons across the seas and land:

Unicorn Distillery

Princess Cruises: Setting sail with luxury at sea, Unicorn Distillery's color-changing spirits will now be featured on Princess Cruises, offering passengers a magical beverage experience.

"We are thrilled to enhance the guest experience on board our newest ship, Sun Princess, with Unicorn Tequila and Vodka at our Spellbound Magic Bar! Color changing cocktails are fun and are what the customers are wanting," states Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage, Princess Cruises. Cohen proceeds, "Cheers to new horizons and unforgettable moments at sea! Soon we will be serving the first-ever vodka and tequila infused cocktails with recently FDA approved Butterfly Pea Flower throughout our Princess Fleet."

Trade Link West Indies: Bridging the gap to the cruise lines, this partnership ensures that our cruise line partners can get distribution of our products.

Bridging the gap to the cruise lines, this partnership ensures that our cruise line partners can get distribution of our products. NorthStar Distribution in Idaho : Strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest, this collaboration brings Unicorn Distillery's innovative offerings closer to home.

Strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest, this collaboration brings Unicorn Distillery's innovative offerings closer to home. Scout Distributing in Arizona and Brown Bag Distributing in San Diego : Expanding its footprint in the Southwest, these partnerships facilitate new avenues for consumers to discover the magic of color-changing spirits.

Expanding its footprint in the Southwest, these partnerships facilitate new avenues for consumers to discover the magic of color-changing spirits. Gold Medal at WSWA's 2024 Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition in Las Vegas : A testament to its excellence, Unicorn Distillery's spirits have been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

A testament to its excellence, Unicorn Distillery's spirits have been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. Forbes Feature: Recent notable spotlight on Unicorn Distillery via Forbes Online : https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeanettehurt/2024/02/23/unicorn-distillery-delightfully-disrupts-the-vodka-tequila-categories/?sh=52eb2ffe4530

"These partnerships and accolades represent a significant leap forward for Unicorn Distillery," said Rick Hewitt, Founder and CEO. "Our vision of bringing innovative, all-natural spirits to the world is further realized with each sip and pour, whether it's aboard a luxurious cruise, through esteemed distributors, or at prestigious competitions. We're not just creating spirits; we're crafting experiences that change with you."

The recent collaborations with Princess Cruises, Trade Link West Indies, NorthStar Distribution, Scout Distributing, and Brown Bag Distributing, coupled with the Gold Medal win at the WSWA's 2024 Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition, mark a pivotal moment in Unicorn Distillery's journey. These achievements highlight the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in the craft spirits industry.

Unicorn Distillery continues to enchant consumers with its color-changing vodka and tequila, made possible through the natural magic of the Butterfly Pea Flower. As these spirits mix with mixers like lime juice, soda, and tonic water, they transform from cobalt blue to mesmerizing shades of purple and pink, making every drink a visual and taste sensation.

As Unicorn Distillery sails into new territories and basks in the glow of its recent achievements, the future looks bright and colorful. The brand remains dedicated to crafting spirits that inspire creativity, joy, and a sense of wonder in every pour.

To embark on this magical journey and discover more about Unicorn Distillery's all-natural, color-changing spirits, visit https://unicorndistillery.com or follow the adventure on Instagram .

Communications Contact:

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

Company Contact:

Rick Hewitt

Unicorn Distillery

[email protected]

206-351-8250

SOURCE Unicorn Distillery