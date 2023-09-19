Unicorn Distillery, The First-Ever All-Natural Color Changing Beverage Alcohol Brand in US, Hits Two Year Mark with Notable Recent Company Milestones

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Distillery, the first-ever vodka and tequila infused with recently FDA approved "Butterfly Pea Flower," hits its two year anniversary alongside some recent company milestones of-note.

See below for a breakdown of some of the company's recent wins across the organization…

Strategic Alignment with Leading Beverage Alcohol Distributor

Formal partnership in place with the 2nd largest beverage alcohol distributor in the country, Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC) - Currently distributed in Washington State

"Color Changing Cocktails are fun and are what the customers are wanting. Unicorn Tequila and Vodka are innovative, all natural and we are excited to help bring these to the market," states Kelly Rhodes, EVP of Pacific Northwest, RNDC.

On and Off Premise Highlights

The uniqueness of the pea flower ingredient, when combined with acidic items such as lime juice, soda and tonic, generate vibrantly colored beverages with purple and pink hues (See here for a demo video)

for a demo video) Enabling bartenders to create mesmerizing color-changing cocktails such as this Unicorn Margarita offered at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse in Las Vegas

offered at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse in Also pouring at Washington State's Largest casino , Muckleshoot, at premium restaurants like Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi , and available at Total Wine's in Western Washington .

Largest , Muckleshoot, at premium restaurants like , and available at Total Wine's in . W Hotel Bellevue - Over 250 guests as part of launching our summer cocktails. W Bellevue is featuring multiple color-changing drinks on their summer cocktail menu.

"When it came to advertising our summer party, we were fortunate enough to be partnered with an exciting brand that had a game changing, innovative product that we knew would excite our guests. The all-natural, color-changing vodka and tequila not only looked great, but it tasted amazing," stated Can Kurteric, Director of Beverage at Marriott International.

Social Media Success

Over 20,000 followers across the company's social media channels with multiple videos having generated over 1 million views to-date, with one video garnering 5 million views alone. https://www.tiktok.com/@unicorndistillery

"The potential for Unicorn (Distillery) is quite limitless when you think about it," states Unicorn Distillery Founder and CEO Rick Hewitt. Hewitt proceeds, "The word is just starting to get out about us with consumers, which is really exciting, as we've already seen such momentum to-date via our notable following on social, to the innovative ways in which consumers and bartenders are making new, fun and just mind-blowing cocktails with our spirits."

The latest momentum comes on the heels of the company's seed capital raise, in which they're looking to secure $2M for sales and marketing efforts.

Unicorn Distillery has worked with a team of professional distillers from the USA and Mexico to craft the perfect blends of vodka and tequila, using only the finest ingredients. The final spirits are handcrafted in a small-batch, family-owned distillery in Seattle, WA.

To learn more about Unicorn Distillery, visit their website https://unicorndistillery.com or check them out on Instagram .

