Unicorn Hunters and QATAR Financial Center Authority (QFCA) Partner at QATAR Economic Forum 2024

Qatar Poised to Lead Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Global Businesses Bridging East and West Driven by Unicorn Hunters Hit Reality & Investment Television Series

DOHA, Qatar, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters, the groundbreaking reality business series offering entrepreneurs a global platform to connect with millions of investors worldwide, has announced a new strategic partnership with the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA) as it works to advance the nation as a world-class onshore financial and business hub.

Unicorn Hunters

This exciting new collaboration stands to further Qatar's efforts to attract technology entrepreneurs and innovators to the region, while simultaneously developing new partnerships and funding avenues for the Unicorn Hunters series, to the benefit of investor-fans, and featured entrepreneurs alike.

As part of their historic agreement, Unicorn Hunters and the QFCA will work together to position Qatar as a leading global innovation hub, connecting the country with innovators and entrepreneurs from both the Eastern and Western hemispheres. The partnership will also support the deployment of the Unicorn Hunters show in Qatar, integrating the series into the country's innovation ecosystem and facilitating access to funding.

As part of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at a special Signing Ceremony on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024, Unicorn Hunters and the QFCA will additionally work to promote and facilitate opportunities for entrepreneurs to establish operations in Qatar, with incentives available for a 'soft-landing' process and ensuring greater ease of doing business. High-growth startups may further be selected to be showcased on Unicorn Hunters, with the partnership also fostering collaboration on blockchain and financial technologies to ultimately democratize financial access to funding.

"Qatar's commitment to technological prowess and ease of business start up and market integration, for example, to streamline the process of opening a new company in-country, makes this a perfect partnership," stated Silvina Moschini, CEO of Unicorn Hunters and founder of the Unicoin , the official token of Unicorn Hunters. "At the same time, we are looking for future $1 billion 'Unicorn' companies to support and invest in Qatar, a nation striving to create an open and inviting economic environment for entrepreneurs from all walks of life who want to be the next Unicorn."

As part of Qatar's National Vision for 2030, the country has committed itself to creating a dynamic and sustainable economy by reinvesting its significant energy wealth into various other industries. The QFCA's robust legal and regulatory frameworks additionally offer emerging companies access to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

"This partnership reflects QFC's ongoing efforts in supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and empowering local startups and SMEs by providing a conducive business environment and an advanced innovation ecosystem that helps them grow and expand," said Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC.

Viewed by millions globally, Unicorn Hunters supports emerging businesses by democratizing access to funding, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to raise expansion capital from viewers around the world. In turn, viewers have the chance to make entry-level investments in pre-IPO opportunities. In 2022, Unicorn Hunters launched the Unicoin cryptocurrency, backed by real-world assets and investments in companies featured on the program.

Unicorn Hunters can be streamed on UnicornHunters.com, YouTube, Linkedin Broadcast, Facebook Video, and Vimeo. The program may also be viewed on Claro Video, one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America, on Ghana's TV3 Network, and on in-flight entertainment systems aboard Tap Air Portugal, WestJet, and Etihad Airways, the flagship airline of the UAE, serving millions of passengers across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Note to Editors: Unicorn Hunters Multimedia Reel: https://vimeo.com/928428593

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sam Amsterdam

+1 202 910 8349

[email protected]



Pilar Planells

+54 911 417 118 04

[email protected]

SOURCE Unicorn Hunters