Unicorn Hunters Introduces Easy Energy Systems, the Sustainable Tech Company Transforming the Energy Sector

Minnesota startup founder pitches groundbreaking energy solutions to the Circle of Money and millions of viewers at home, offering them a chance to invest

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage, announces that a brand new episode featuring Easy Energy Systems , a sustainable tech company that provides dynamic solutions to the world's energy problems through innovative technologies, is now available for streaming on UnicornHunters.com, LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video and YouTube .

Easy Energy Systems was founded in 2014 by Mark Gaalswyk , an award-winning entrepreneur from Minnesota, United States. The company is on a mission to develop innovative modular technology that will produce green energy sources, promote regenerative agriculture, and provide clean drinking water, while simultaneously recycling resources and capturing carbon.

"Our vision is to convert waste into worth, while fueling the world, feeding the famished, and fostering environmental sustainability," said Mark Gaalswyk, Founder and Chairman of Easy Energy Systems. "I'm honored to pitch my company on Unicorn Hunters, the show that's revolutionizing investment, and to be part of the Unicoin portfolio, the next-gen security token that will change the future of digital assets."

The Unicorn Hunters show is produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer) who is pioneering enrichtaniment - a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can boost individual wealth.

"Unicorn Hunters is on a mission to unleash the next generation of sustainable unicorns - companies that will make the planet a better place, while also offering investors the potential for high returns," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "Easy Energy Systems is one of those companies, and we're proud to be helping them get the funding they need to make a real difference."

In February 2022, Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, its official cryptocurrency, which is a next-generation coin designed to address the extreme volatility typical of early coins with little to no inherent value, which ultimately led to the market meltdown and subsequent crypto winter.

Backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies, Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. In the new episodes of Unicorn Hunters, founders who pitch the Circle of Money and obtain a yes from more than one panelist will receive Unicoins. Those who receive a commitment of investment from all the members of the Circle of Money will receive up to 10 million Unicoins.

The Circle of Money is comprised of a star-studded cast of business leaders, policymakers, and investors who study the company's potential and probe its founders with questions to evaluate the investment opportunity, while helping viewers at home decide if they want to invest along with them. The Circle of Money panelists in this episode are Rosie Rios, Former Treasurer of the United States, Lance Bass, artist and investor, Moe Vela, former senior White House advisor, Chris Diamantopoulos, social entrepreneur and actor in HBO TV series Silicon Valley , Silvina Moschini, Founder, President and Chairwoman of Unicoin, Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin and Jason Scott, venture investor, partner of ANIM Fund, and former Head of Startup Development Ecosystem at Google.

Each episode will feature brand new special guests who have been meticulously selected based on their areas of expertise including Susan Segal, president and CEO of the Americas Society and Council of the Americas and pioneer of early stage venture capital, Laura Chinchilla, Former President of Costa Rica, Jason Felts, founder, entrepreneur, strategic brand advisor and former CEO of Virgin Produced and Virgin Fest, and Danny Cortenraede, serial entrepreneur and investor and CEO and founder of InStudio Ventures.

The Unicorn Hunters show can be streamed on multiple platforms including UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube, and Vimeo . Through global syndication agreements, Unicorn Hunters also streams on Claro Video , one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America and on TV3 Network , one of the main broadcast networks in Ghana. Unicorn Hunters also premiered on in-flight entertainment on Tap Air Portugal , WestJet and Etihad Airways , an international airline based in Abu Dhabi that services millions of passengers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

Unicorn Hunters is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries, like Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple.

