A startup founder showcased one-of-a-kind AI-driven risk management solutions to the Circle of Money offering investors from around the world the opportunity to invest in this transformative venture.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage, announced a brand new episode featuring MeasuredRisk , a company at the forefront of providing cutting-edge decision intelligence to mitigate risks, secure supply chains, and enhance global relationships for industry leaders. The episode is now available for streaming on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video and YouTube .

Unicorn Hunters Introduces MeasuredRisk, an AI-Driven Company Providing Cutting-Edge Intelligence for Better Decisions

MeasuredRisk was founded in 2021 by Tom Albert , an advanced technology expert with over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, ML/AI, data science, and other fields that enabled him to build a powerful AI platform that can help global organizations determine supply chain and counterparty risk.

"At MeasuredRisk, we empower businesses to navigate the dynamic shifts in today's complex commercial and regulatory landscapes." said Tom Albert, Founder and CEO of MeasuredRisk. "It's a privilege to showcase our innovative solutions on Unicorn Hunters, a groundbreaking investment platform, and to join the Unicoin portfolio, a revolutionary security token poised to transform the digital asset landscape."

The Unicorn Hunters show is produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer) who is pioneering enrichtaniment - a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can boost individual wealth.

"MeasuredRisk stands out not only for its disruptive and scalable solutions but also for its robust business model with the potential to generate millions in revenue. It embodies the very essence of the game-changing, wealth-building pre-IPO opportunities that Unicorn Hunters is proud to present to its millions of viewers," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters.

In February 2022, Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, its official cryptocurrency, which is a next-generation coin designed to address the extreme volatility typical of early coins with little to no inherent value, which ultimately led to the market meltdown and subsequent crypto winter.

Backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies, Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. In the new episodes of Unicorn Hunters, founders who pitch the Circle of Money and obtain a yes from more than one panelist will receive Unicoins. Those who receive a commitment of investment from all the members of the Circle of Money will receive up to 10 million Unicoins.

The Unicorn Hunters show can be streamed on multiple platforms including UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . Through global syndication agreements, Unicorn Hunters also streams on Claro Video , one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America and on TV3 Network , one of the main broadcast networks in Ghana. Unicorn Hunters also premiered on in-flight entertainment on Tap Air Portugal , WestJet , and Etihad Airways , an international airline based in Abu Dhabi that services millions of passengers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

About Unicorn Hunters

Unicorn Hunters is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries.

The Circle of Money is comprised of a star-studded cast of business leaders, policymakers, and investors who study the company's potential and probe its founders with questions to evaluate the investment opportunity, while helping viewers at home decide if they want to invest along with them. The Circle of Money panelists in this episode are Rosie Rios, Former Treasurer of the United States, Lance Bass, artist and investor, Moe Vela, former senior White House advisor, Chris Diamantopoulos, social entrepreneur and actor in HBO TV series Silicon Valley , Silvina Moschini, Founder, President and Chairwoman of Unicoin, Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin and Laura Chinchilla, Former President of Costa Rica.

Each episode will feature brand new special guests who have been meticulously selected based on their areas of expertise including Susan Segal, president and CEO of the Americas Society and Council of the Americas and pioneer of early stage venture capital, Jason Felts, founder, entrepreneur, strategic brand advisor and former CEO of Virgin Produced and Virgin Fest, Jason Scott, venture investor, partner of ANIM Fund, and former Head of Startup Development Ecosystem at Google, and Danny Cortenraede, serial entrepreneur and investor and CEO and founder of InStudio Ventures.

