Unicorn Hunters Pioneers in Interactive "enrichtainment" at MIPCOM 2024, Driving the Future of Digital Content

The Groundbreaking Global Business Series Returns With A Revolutionary Audience-First, Revenue-Generating Ecosystem that Transforms Viewers into Investors Giving Them Access To Pre-IPO Opportunities

CANNES, France, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters, the global reality business series that connects entrepreneurs with millions of potential investors worldwide made its debut at MIPCOM 2024, the world's largest international TV and platforms content market. As part of its anticipated Season 2, the show introduced its disruptive "enrichtainment" format - where entertainment meets investment creating real economic impact.

"MIPCOM was the perfect selected venue to showcase Unicorn Hunters' role in shaping the future of entertainment. As the media landscape undergoes rapid transformation, the industry demands innovative formats and revenue streams. Our groundbreaking series empowers viewers to become active participants in the digital economy," said Silvina Moschini, CEO & Founder of Unicorns Media International.

Unicorn Hunters identifies and showcases entrepreneurs with billion-dollar potential while democratizing access to wealth-building opportunities. The media and business platform is set to build an audience-first, revenue-generating ecosystem that allows viewers to become investors. It is also set to prove that content can do more than entertain, it can empower, educate and create lasting economic value.

Unicorn Hunters continues its mission to democratize wealth creation, empowering millions of viewers with the possibility to invest in the next generation of billion-dollar companies while boosting sustainability and growth. Season two will expand on this vision by highlighting businesses prioritizing sustainability, embracing cutting-edge technology, and promoting inclusivity in the financial sector.

Eligible viewers will have the opportunity to invest in high-growth companies, at the pre-IPO stage, while entrepreneurs will have access to an exclusive platform, reaching a global audience of potential investors.

Season 2 of the show will seek to highlight innovative technologies like blockchain and AI that are reshaping the investment landscape. Additionally, it will continue its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the investment world, ensuring that wealth-creation opportunities are accessible to a wider range of entrepreneurs.

Having captivated millions of viewers worldwide in its first season, with over $285 million in investment applications and over 18 million full episodes viewed, Unicorn Hunters is distributed across platforms and is available at UnicornHunters.com, YouTube, Linkedin Broadcast, Facebook Video, and Vimeo. The show may also be viewed on streaming and broadcast platforms such as Claro Video and Pluto TV, in over 100 smart TV brands through our partnership with Binge Network and Apple TV, and found on in-flight entertainment systems aboard like WestJet, Etihad and Tap Portugal.The series has garnered significant success on IMDB with a 9.3 rating and has been recognized as "the most iconic business series of recent times" by Forbes Magazine.

About Unicorn Hunters

Unicorn Hunters is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the opportunity to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and providing people the chance to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries.

Unicorn Hunters, recognized as the most iconic business series of recent times, according to Forbes magazine, is pioneering "enrichtaniment" - a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can boost individual wealth.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market fluctuations, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and other uncertainties. Unicorns Inc undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which they were made.

