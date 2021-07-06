Unicorn Hunters Presents MechanicalTrees™ - Negative Emissions Technology to Mitigate Climate Change to Worldwide Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change has become an existential crisis of our time. The fifth episode of Unicorn Hunters , the new addictive series spotlighting emerging growth companies looking to hit the coveted one billion dollar valuation mark, features Carbon Collect Limited, previously known as Silicon Kingdom Holdings (SKH) , a company that is commercializing and deploying, under exclusive global license, the passive direct air capture (PDACTM) MechanicalTrees™ technology developed by Dr. Klaus Lackner and the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions at Arizona State University.

"Among technological options to address climate change, the MechanicalTree™ offers the ability to greatly accelerate decarbonization of the atmosphere. Developed in the U.S., it is one of the most significant innovations globally designed for industrial scale capture of CO2 from the air. It will be deployed in the U.S. and abroad to deliver new jobs and new economic growth opportunities - as well as playing a significant role in the fight against climate change," said Pól Ó Móráin, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Unlike other developing direct air capture technologies, MechanicalTrees™ require no energy for CO2 capture. Instead, just like real trees, they let the wind deliver ambient air resulting in low capture costs. This allows CO2 to be profitably sequestered in underground geological formations or recycled as an industrial gas for synthetic fuels, food, beverage, cement, agriculture, and other industries. MechanicalTrees™ are a key solution for business and country leaders adopting carbon mitigation strategies, striving to meet carbon neutral targets through technological removal of CO2. Their negative emissions technology addresses the root cause of climate change at a cost that will make impactful global deployment commercially viable.

"Solutions to climate change are projected to become the number one focus of new technology in the next 20 years. Companies who successfully solve this burning issue will reap major financial rewards and create a sustainable impact for the planet," said executive producer and Circle of Money panelist Moe Vela, Unicorn Hunters. "Our mission is to present companies disrupting, innovating and making the world a better place, and MechanicalTrees™ technology does just that."

MechanicalTrees™ are highly scalable and may be designed to fit available geographies and land parcels. They also provide a permanent net-negative balance of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2). In hopes to make their mission come true through Unicorn Hunters, SKH plans to 'plant' MechanicalTrees™ in clusters of 12, with each cluster capturing on average, 1 ton/day of CO2 to make a lasting impact on climate change. Future MechanicalTree™ carbon farms will have up to 10,000 of these clusters on a single site.

Unicorn Hunters creates a new genre for audiences — enrichtainment — which combines entertainment with the potential for companies to reach the coveted $1 billion valuation, pitching their business plan to millions of potential viewers to back select pre-IPO investment opportunities. The show features the "Circle of Money," which includes Steve Wozniak (Co-founder of Apple), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Lance Bass (singer, actor, producer, and investor), Rosie Rios (Former Treasurer of the United States) and Moe Vela (former Director of Administration to Joe Biden).

New episodes of Unicorn Hunters air every other Monday at 10AM EDT on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo. The series is financed by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality show icon Craig Plestis' Smart Dog Media.

The Unicorn Hunters reality series creates a new genre for audiences called "enrichtainment" that combines pure entertainment with the opportunity to invest and build wealth. It provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities, and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also promotes investment in historically marginalized entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ.

