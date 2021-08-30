Unicorn Philanthropy to Host Annual Gawley Gala

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Philanthropy founded by Bryan Gawley, MD and Heather St. Peter, MD will be hosting the 7th annual Gawley Gala benefitting Check for a Lump and Elevate Phoenix on Friday, October 8, 2021. The event will be held at the Camby Hotel in Phoenix.

With registration opening at 6:00pm guests at this formal event can expect a cocktail reception, an elegant seated dinner plus silent and live auctions. It's open to the public for any attendees.

Fund raising efforts will support Check for a Lump, a Phoenix-area non-profit providing free breast health education, mammograms, testing, and direct assistance to breast cancer patients with wigs, support, and resources in Arizona.

Additionally, funds will go to Elevate Phoenix, an organization dedicated to delivering long term, lifechanging relationships with urban youth.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on the event page: https://gawleygala2021.givesmart.com.

The Camby Hotel is located at 2401 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

About Dr. Bryan Gawley and Dr. St. Peter

Dr. Bryan Gawley is a Phoenix-area, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Gawley Plastic Surgery and MDSkin Lounge. Dr. Gawley specializes in breast cancer reconstruction and heads one of the leading reconstructive surgery practices in Arizona. Dr. Heather St. Peter is a board-certified anesthesiologist and the Medical Director of North Scottsdale Outpatient Surgery Center, one of Arizona's premier outpatient surgical facilities. This multi-specialty center focuses on plastic surgery and breast cancer reconstruction.

As the founders of Unicorn Philanthropy, Dr. Gawley and Dr. St. Peter look forward to helping patients and participants alike make a difference in the community. Learn more at unicornphilanthropy.com.

