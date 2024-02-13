Unicorn Underwriting announces trading at Lloyd's

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Underwriting announces it has secured a box at Lloyd's. From Monday 12th February, you'll be able to find Unicorn's property underwriters at box 369 on gallery 3.

The move demonstrates Unicorn's commitment to maintaining excellent service levels and its belief in face-to-face trading.

Simon Jackson, Managing Director of Unicorn Underwriting, said: "We're so pleased to be taking this Lloyd's box. In a dynamic marketplace, with clients and brokers seeking increased capacity, we've found that face-to-face negotiations have become more important than ever. With the recent increased capacity the team has obtained, we wanted to make it even easier for brokers and clients to access us. This move is an example of our ambition to be recognised as a leading London market MGA."

The new box is the latest development in an exciting period of transition for Unicorn, an MGA that is part of Amwins. Simon Jackson joined as Managing Director in November 2023 and is now focused on building out capacity for the MGA's three specialisms, Property, Fleet and UK SME, with further products to be added.

Unicorn will be announcing more on this soon.

About Unicorn Underwriting:

Unicorn Underwriting is the London-based Managing General Agent of US-based wholesale broking giant Amwins. It brings capacity, speed of service to brokers and clients, and underwriting expertise. The MGA offers its clients secure and thoughtful solutions which it believes are positioned to promote long-term relationships with trading partners. Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the US, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 7,000 employees globally and handles premium placements of more than $33 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

