Unicorns.show Will Provide Scalable Startups With Access To Millions of Investors; Seeks Contenders

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging growth companies with the potential of reaching a valuation of over a billion dollars will be able to pitch millions of investors around the world on Unicorns.show, a Shark Tank style internet streaming show where audience members are the sharks.

Unicorns.show, the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin , invites companies to apply to participate at Unicorns.com . "I've raised $30 million for my TransparentBusiness from over two thousand investors in 136 countries," Konanykhin says, "and now I'd like to help other entrepreneurs raise the capital needed for rapid expansion. Unicorns.show is the beginning of a new genre - enrichtainment: programming that gives audience members the opportunity to become richer, instead of just being entertained."

The show will give priority to companies who have received venture capital funding or had their high-growth potential validated in other ways. "The most important metric for us is the average return on participating investors' investments," Brandon Bianco, an executive producer of the show explains. "Pre-IPO investing involves the risk of a total investment loss and the chance of seeing a hundred thousand percent returns. Our job is to offer the audience the ability to invest in the emerging growth companies most likely to succeed."

The first episode of Unicorns.show will be released in January of 2021, and will feature renowned business leaders and celebrities. It will be a "web + mobile first" show, and will be syndicated internationally. It's anticipated that the show will air twice a month from February to August 2021. It will become a weekly production starting in September.

"We've developed a database of tens of thousands of investors who expressed an interest in our Global Private Offering. We will be offering them other pre-IPO opportunities, which in the past were usually only available to venture capital funds and investment banks", Konanykhin says. "The stock purchased by the first twenty-two individuals investors in Amazon for $50,000 per person has increased in value by thirty million percent, to 15 billion dollars. Such an explosive return illustrates how large the rewards of unicorn hunting might be."

"Smart betting" might grow into a larger industry than Las-Vegas-style gambling, by offering much larger chances of success.

In the United States, only so-called "accredited investors" will be permitted to invest into the companies presented at the show. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission , an accredited investor is a person who earned income that exceeded $200,000 (or $300,000 together with a spouse) in each of the prior two years, and reasonably expects the same for the current year, OR has a net worth over $1 million, either alone or together with a spouse (excluding the value of the person's primary residence).

