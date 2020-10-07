Unicorp Achieves Unprecedented Record Sales with Summer Launch of The Residences at The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort

St. Regis, part of Marriott International's portfolio of luxury brands, is excited to welcome The Residences at St. Regis Longboat Key to its global portfolio.

Pre-sale expectations were surpassed, despite an off-season launch in the height of a global pandemic. The exclusive condominium offerings began at the end of July, and in a matter of weeks, the Michael Saunders team quickly secured over 30 sales totaling nearly $200,000,000.

"Leading the sales effort for such a special Longboat Key address has been thrilling for our team," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "We are very enthusiastic about the response and astounding sales success experienced this summer, especially during these unprecedented times. Longboat Key has a long-standing tradition of creating unique experiences and memories for its residents and visitors from around the world. The St. Regis residents will enjoy the beachfront lifestyle as well the luxuries of a world-class, five-star resort resplendent with an array of private amenities. This will be the most idyllic place to live and relax in an island enclave located close to amazing arts venues, shopping and dining."

The Residences at The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort will be comprised of three, six story residential buildings featuring 69 private luxury condominiums. There are 18 contemporary one- to four-bedroom floorplans, each with expansive outdoor living terraces. Many offer unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico on Florida's Sunset Coast. Floor-to-ceiling glass and open living spaces allow for indoor and outdoor entertaining. Each residence will be furnished with the highest quality materials and finishes, custom European style cabinetry, luxury appliances and state of the art intelligent controls throughout each residence.

"Set on a magnificent white sand beach, The Residences at St. Regis Resort combine breathtaking Gulf views with impressive architectural elements and the signature St. Regis Resort amenities and service," says Chuck Whittall, President of Unicorp National Developments, Inc. "We are so pleased with the initial pre-sales launch results and look forward to these best-in-class condominiums living up to the excellence of the revered St. Regis brand."

Residents will have access to resort amenities provided by the adjacent St. Regis Resort & Spa, but will also enjoy their own dedicated private amenities, including pool and spa with sundeck, clubhouse, and a wellness center with open-air yoga. Owners and their guests will experience St. Regis Resort butler and concierge services, beauty services, daily housekeeping, Bentley and chauffer service, on-site pet grooming, and chef services. Notable resort amenities include boutiques, fine and casual dining, Spa, salon, Fitness Center, dog walking path, saltwater lagoon, and multiple pools with cabana services.

Spanning nearly 18 acres, The Residences combine the tradition of The St. Regis experience with the highly sought-after destination of Longboat Key. With groundbreaking expected in the Summer of 2021, residents can anticipate delivery of their luxury seaside residences in December 2023. Pricing starts from $2 Million.

The Sales Gallery is open for socially-distanced appointments and is located at 100 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236. For more information about The Residences at The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort visit https://srresidenceslongboatkey.com or call +1 941 213 3300.

About Unicorp National Developments, Inc.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Unicorp National Developments, Inc., is a visionary developer creating unique destinations that transcend time. From comprehensive mixed-use village centers, luxury residences, luxury apartments, and unparalleled retail centers to grand scale master-planned communities, Unicorp National Developments, Inc. continues to be a trusted leader in selecting, securing and developing properties that not only endure, but build stronger and more beautiful communities. With the mission of building the best quality projects, moving quickly and decisively to close deals and move projects forward to completion, Unicorp assures delivery of exceptional results time and time again.

For more information about Unicorp National Developments, please call 407-999-9985 or visit unicorp.com.

About Michael Saunders & Company

In its fifth decade of innovative and progressive service to Southwest Florida, Michael Saunders & Company has grown into a network of 24 full-service real estate offices—with nearly 700 agents and 200 support team members spanning the Gulf Coast region. International brokerage affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio International and Mayfair International Realty extend the company's message to qualified buyers globally. Headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., Michael Saunders & Company affords customers the most comprehensive range of real estate services in the Southwest Florida marketplace. These include mortgage, title, insurance and relocation services and a commercial real estate division. A philanthropic arm, the MSC Foundation, gives back to Gulf Coast community organizations via donations from agents and staff.

For more information about Michael Saunders & Company, please call 1-888-552-5228 or visit michaelsaunders.com.

The St. Regis trademarks are owned by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliate. The Residences at The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott. S.R. LBK, LLC uses the St. Regis marks under license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made about this project. If the license is terminated or expires, The Residences will no longer be associated with the St. Regis brand and will cease all use of the St. Regis trademarks.

Media Contact:

George Giebel

Unicorp National Developments, Inc.

Director of Development

407-999-9985 Ext. 2244

[email protected]

Image Gallery with Renderings

SOURCE Unicorp National Developments, Inc.