UniCredit S.p.A Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UniCredit S.p.A. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into UniCredit's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

UniCredit S.p.A (UniCredit) is a provider of commercial banking products and related financial services. Its offerings include credit insurance, leasing, factoring, investments, transactional banking, treasury solutions, advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange solutions. UniCredit provides global securities, acquisition finance, corporate finance, structured finance, leveraged buyouts, trading and investments, and supply chain finance. It also offers investments, advisory, hedging, and factoring, foreign exchange, and various other services.

In 2022, UniCredit joined Accenture's Palestre Digitali program to support young graduates in enhancing their skills around digital marketing. Under this initiative, UniCredit will offer a module, challenging students to think about Insights and lifestyle features for UniCredit's Mobile Banking customers. This collaboration with Palestre Digitali underlines UniCredit's commitment in finding innovative solutions that enables business to create further value for its clients.

In May 2022, UniCredit joined with Microsoft to launch Together4Digital initiative, to help Italian businesses in their digital transformation. Both companies will provide digital tools and funding to accelerate digital transformation for Italian SMEs, under National Resilience and Recovery Plan. Under this initiative, Microsoft will also offer specialized advice, technology, and digital solutions through its partner, Var Group.

Scope

  • UniCredit is optimizing its digital and data infrastructure by internalizing its technology and skillset and continuously strengthening cyber security and defenses. It is building a fully digital and data driven organization, with digital transformation as a key enabler. To upscale infrastructure and automate processes, it started by taking control of outsourced technology, which includes merger of UniCredit Services S.C.p.A into UniCredit S.p.A.
  • UniCredit is embedding digital in its businesses, as a part of which it launched OneWealth in 2022, to offer its Wealth Management & Private Banking clients with holistic and customized portfolio advice using portfolio and risk analysis tools. UniCredit boosted its digital channels and optimized its branch network, to serve consumer communities.
  • UniCredit is continuing its transformative towards simplification, by digitalizing Consumer Finance services for convenience of retail customers. UniCredit Customer Experience (UCX) acts as a digital transformation program that provides its customers with digital experience across all channels. Its Digital and Data team introduced several features for UCX Consumer Finance, including new client onboarding, reducing number of in-branch visits, multiple phone calls, and excess paperwork.

