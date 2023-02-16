Unidev Announces New Leadership Group

Appoints new leadership group and shareholders

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unidev held an event last week to announce transitioning the company to a new leadership group! Greg and Joan Alexander founded Unidev in 1990 with the mission to improve the lives of others through the lens of technology. Over the past 30+ years, their incredible customer service, acute attention to detail, and ingenious IT solutions have transformed Unidev into a multi-million-dollar organization that maintains its familial spirit and charm.

One of the main goals was to leave the company in the hands of veteran employees who share core values and understand Unidev's potential to improve the lives of others. To accomplish this, Unidev announced the appointments of Haley Shelton as President and CEO, Laurie Woodruff as Secretary and Treasurer, and Lauren Williamson as Director of Marketing. All three individuals have also purchased shares, making Unidev a majority female owned and operated organization!

Haley, Lauren, and Laurie combined have 35 years of experience with Unidev. Under the new leadership, Unidev will continue to provide the excellent level of service that its clients are accustomed to. Unidev's core competencies of custom software development, mobile application development, and staff augmentation will remain the same.

While accepting her new role, Haley said: "I am very excited to build off Greg's legacy of excellence! We are an organization filled with passionate, capable, and powerful humans. Together, we will reach extraordinary dreams in the most ordinary of ways."

Unidev has become a cornerstone of technical innovation, not only in St. Louis, but for customers nationally and globally. Unidev has been recognized many times over the years, most recently named to the 'Best Consulting Firms' list in St. Louis in 2023.

"The company is in a great place right now and I am excited to transition it at this moment in time – with a great direction, great clients, and strong leadership, it is going to be fun to watch as the team takes Unidev to the next level." – Greg Alexander

About Unidev

Our software experience dates back to 1990, but we're always adding new skills to our playbook to turn your dreams into reality. Working across programming languages and operating systems, we deliver the custom software, mobile application development, and staff augmentation services you need to increase revenue, widen your reach, and outpace the competition. https://www.unidev.com/

