Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Worth 316.3 million USD by 2023

The report "Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon), Resin (Thermoplastic, Thermoset), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the unidirectional tapes (UD Tapes) market is projected to grow from USD 165.8 million in 2018 to USD 316.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.79% from 2018 to 2023. The market is driven by the use of UD tapes in end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and sports & leisure. The rise in air passenger traffic across the globe has contributed to the increase in aircraft production. According to Airbus, there will be a global increase in the aircraft demand; for 28,200 new built freighters and passenger aircraft between 2012 and 2031. This increased aircraft demand includes the demand from the developing markets, such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 72 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unidirectional-tape-market-262388356.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Aerospace & defense: The largest end-use industry of the UD Tapes Market

UD tapes are used in various end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and sports & leisure. UD tapes are used in aircraft seat frames as they reduce the weight of aircraft seats by 30% in comparison to traditional aluminum frame seats. They are also used in lightweight sandwich panels for ultralight aircraft. In addition, the greater strength-to-weight capability of UD tapes allows for more efficient structural and aerodynamic designs. The rise in air passenger traffic across the globe has contributed to the increase in aircraft production. According to Bombardier, the aerospace industry in China is expected to undergo technological advancements in business jets, with a projected delivery of 950 advanced business jets by 2033. This will drive the UD Tapes Market.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=262388356

Glass Fiber UD tapes: The largest segment of the UD Tapes Market, by fiber type

Glass fiber-based UD tapes are preferable as they provide a quick and affordable way to build parts & molds and also help in repairs. They are easy to handle, can be transformed into complex shapes, and withstand tough environmental conditions. Government regulations such as CAFÉ Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe are putting pressure on automotive OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to reduce the overall vehicle weight. Such factors are the key drivers for the glass fiber UD Tapes Market.

Thermoplastic UD tapes: The largest segment of the UD Tapes Market, by resin type

Thermoplastic UD tapes have a simple formulation with high melt viscosity. They can be easily shaped under sufficient heat and have the ability to maintain those shapes when cooled. Further, they retain their plasticity and can be reshaped by reheating them above their processing temperatures. Aircraft components such as seat elements, luggage bins, storage racks, floorings, and side panels are required to comply with industry and international regulations of the US Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR). These regulations mandate stringent FST and heat release characteristics for all cabin interior components, thus fueling the growth of thermoplastic resin UD tapes segment.

High demand from North America: The major driver for the UD Tapes Market

North America is the dominant player in the aerospace industry, providing growth opportunities to the aerospace adhesives industry. According to Boeing, there will be 7,290 airplane deliveries between 2014 and 2033 in North America. Bombardier (Canada) has projected that North America will be the largest market, in terms of new commercial aircraft deliveries with 3,650 aircraft deliveries from 2014 to 2033. In addition, the penetration of UD tapes in the aerospace & defense application is growing on account of stringent regulations to reduce the weight of airplanes to improve fuel efficiency. All these factors are bolstering the growth of the thermoplastic UD tapes segment in North America.

Key players profiled in the UD Tapes Market report include Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Cytec Solvay Group (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), and Evonik industries (Germany).

Know more about UD Tapes Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unidirectional-tape-market-262388356.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets