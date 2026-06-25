Unido Brings Panamanian Coffee and Culture to Buzzard Point

The new café marks Unido's third Washington, D.C. location.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamanian coffee roaster and café Unido is expanding its presence in Washington, D.C. this June with the opening of its third local café at The Stacks in Buzzard Point.

To celebrate, Unido will host a grand opening event on Saturday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. The café will remain open until 6 p.m. that day. The celebration will feature a live DJ, free coffee for the first 50 guests, and scratch cards with instant prizes. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place at 10 a.m.

Unido space with food, coffee and retail Outdoor seating

Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, June 27 | 8 a.m.–noon

Where: Unido at The Stacks in Buzzard Point

The first 50 guests will receive any coffee drink of their choice, and additional guests will receive scratch cards for a chance to win Unido merchandise and other instant prizes. A DJ will keep the celebration buzzing with upbeat music throughout the morning.

The Stacks at Buzzard Point

Located a short 10-minute walk from Nationals Park and one block from Audi Field, The Stacks is a vibrant new waterfront community helping transform Buzzard Point into a walkable destination for residents, visitors, and nearby sports fans.

Unido will be located along the internal pedestrian street at The Stacks, with paid public parking available beneath the building. The new café joins a growing neighborhood of luxury apartments, retail and restaurant spaces, coworking amenities, and nearby parks, making it an ideal setting for an all-day neighborhood coffee shop.

The café's interior space will offer seating inside the shop, with additional indoor seating available in the lobby of The Stacks and outdoor seating on the pedestrian walkway.

Panama in Every Cup

As Washington, D.C.'s premier destination for 100% Panamanian-grown coffee, Unido has built its reputation around beverages with a clear sense of place. Each coffee is sourced directly from Panama and reflects the distinct character of the country's volcanic soil, climate, and coffee-growing regions.

For those seeking a luxury coffee tasting experience, Unido's Panama Geisha Coffee Flight gives seasoned aficionados and curious newcomers the chance to experience one of the most sought-after coffees in the world, sourced directly from some of Panama's finest producers.

Signature drinks at The Stacks include:

Volcán Barú Charcoal Latte – A mocha latte inspired by Panama's iconic volcano.

Orange Raspadura Latte – Made with housemade orange and raspadura syrup, finished with orange zest.

Vanilla Bean Latte – A classic latte made with Unido's housemade vanilla bean syrup.

All of Unido's syrups are made in-house using natural ingredients.

In addition to its coffee program, Unido at The Stacks will offer breakfast, lunch, and all-day bites with distinctive Central American influence. Menu highlights include:

Signature Breakfast Sandwich – Served on sweet dinner rolls with crispy mozzarella, eggs, avocado, and Unido's house sauces.

Breakfast Burrito – Made with beans, avocado, eggs, and crispy concolón rice.

Açaí Bowl – Topped with seasonal fruit and espresso peanut sauce.

Panasia Rice – A savory rice bowl with crispy pork and concolón.

Tapas – Including carimañolas and chicharrón.

The Unido team opened its first D.C. location at La Cosecha in Union Market District in 2019, introducing guests in the nation's capital to the world of Panama coffee, from everyday washed coffees to the celebrated Geisha varietal. Unido also operates a café in Shaw.

Unido at The Stacks in Buzzard Point

Address: 2099 1st St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Grand opening day: Event from 8 a.m.–noon; café open until 6 p.m.

Regular hours: Monday–Friday: 7 a.m.–5 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Media Contact:

Aviva Goldfarb

[email protected]

Cell: 202-744-2388

SOURCE Café Unido