Café Unido Evolves into an All-Day Café, Bar, and Creative Studio at La Cosecha

Panama-born coffee company expands its original Union Market District location with breakfast, lunch, dinner, wine, cocktails, and community programming

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After six years at La Cosecha, Café Unido has expanded and reimagined its original space inside the market as a larger all-day café, bar, and creative gathering space. What began as a coffee-focused café has evolved into a fuller hospitality concept, with breakfast and lunch during the day, wine, cocktails, and tapas at night, plus a new studio designed for music, content, and community programming.

Panasia fried rice Carajillo

The new space allows Café Unido to extend the experience it is known for beyond coffee, with a menu that now spans breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all-day tapas. Signature breakfast dishes include Café Unido's Breakfast Sandwich and El Breakfast Wrap, while lighter daytime options include açaí bowls and granola bowls made with the café's in-house coffee granola. For lunch, dinner, and all-day sharing, the menu features dishes such as carimañolas, the crisp stuffed yucca fritters beloved in Panama; chicharrón with lime zest; and Panasia Fried Rice, a pork belly fried rice layered with vegetables, crispy rice, and a subtle mix of Panamanian and Asian influences.

The bar program was developed over many months and reflects the same thoughtfulness that defines Café Unido's coffee approach. The cocktail menu focuses on fresh ingredients, balance, and a highly curated spirits list, with drinks including the Old Fashioned Raspadura, made with rye whiskey, raspadura and bitters, and the Carajillo, made with single-origin espresso, Licor 43, and cacao, alongside classics such as the Negroni, Manhattan, and Margarita.

Café Unido has also launched a wine program guided by the same philosophy as its coffee menu: helping customers discover quality through a clear and inviting progression. Guests can begin with fresh, easy-drinking house wines and move into bottles from some of the most respected producers for specific grapes and regions in the world — much in the same way Café Unido introduces guests to the depth of Panama coffee, from approachable daily cups to some of the country's most exceptional producers and celebrated Geisha coffees.

A key part of the evolution is the activation of Unido Studio at La Cosecha, a former podcast room reimagined as a creative space for merchants, the local community, musicians, DJs, and content creators. Equipped with professional Technics turntables and cameras for livestreaming and content capture, the studio will host coffee master classes, jam sessions, DJ sets, and other music-related programming. Café Unido also encourages creators and community members to reach out to coordinate use of the studio at no cost.

Located in the center of one of D.C.'s liveliest gathering places, Café Unido sees the new concept as a response to the community around it: a place designed not only to serve coffee, food, wine, and cocktails, but to give people somewhere to spend time, connect, and hang out from morning into the evening.

Café Unido also operates a café and kitchen in Shaw and plans to open a coffee shop at The Stacks in Buzzard Point in June 2026. Additional Café Unido locations will open in the D.C. area throughout 2026 and 2027.

Founded in Panama in 2014, Café Unido was created to bring Panama's best coffee back home — and then share it abroad on its own terms. Known for roasting and serving 100% Panamanian coffee, Café Unido has built its reputation around coffees with a clear sense of place: coffees grown in Panama's volcanic highlands, sourced directly from producers, and roasted to let origin speak for itself. The team opened its first D.C. location at La Cosecha in 2019, introducing Washington guests to the world of Panama coffee, from everyday washed coffees to the celebrated Geisha varietal, one of the most sought-after coffees in the world.

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday: 8 am – 8 pm; Thursday – Saturday: 8 am – 10 pm

Address: 1280 4th St, NE, Washington, D.C. (inside La Cosecha in Union Market District)

Media Contact:

Alejandro Carvallo

954-643-5591

[email protected]

SOURCE Café Unido