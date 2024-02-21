UniDoc Enhances Team with Experienced CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Thornberry, a director of the company, as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Austin to the role of CFO for the UniDoc team," said Tony Baldassarre, Chief Executive Officer. "Austin brings an extensive experience background in growth strategy, corporate finance and executive leadership. As we enter into the commercialization phase of UniDoc, his track record of enhancing shareholder value through an entrepreneurial and commercial mindset, is an exciting addition."

Mr. Thornberry is a seasoned finance professional with a background in advising new companies in the venture capital market. He brings extensive experience working with high-growth companies across numerous industries through his past work in the technology and innovation banking group at the Bank of Montreal and in the financial services arm of Ernst & Young advising on multiple capital markets transactions. Mr. Thornberry has split his time working in Toronto, Ont., and Vancouver, B.C. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University and has held the CPA, CA, designation since 2019.

Ms. Nina Yii has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Thornberry as Chief Financial Officer, he has resigned as a member of the audit committee, and Mr. Franco Staino has been appointed in his stead.

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 55,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer and a consultant to the Company. The RSUs are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and will vest and become exercisable for one common share of the Company on the expiration of the statutory hold period.

The Company announces it has engaged Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble"), to provide certain social media, marketing and consulting services to UniDoc, which may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

UniDoc has engaged Rumble to provide services to the Company for an initial term of 90 days, starting in Q1 2024, in consideration for the Company making aggregate cash payments of US$250,000 to Rumble, with an option to extend monthly upon mutual agreement and term completion. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble does not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: [email protected]) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company entering the commercialization phase and the services to be provided by Rumble.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to successfully develop and commercialize VCSM kiosks or develop and commercialize the VCSM at all; risks that the Company will not be able to produce or secure sufficient manufacturing capability to produce the quantity of VCSM kiosks; risks that the site studies of the VCSM kiosk will not be satisfactory; risks that current and any future global supply chain issues will delay the development of the VCSM kiosks and ultimately the delivery of the VCSM kiosks; risks that the Company will not be able to secure required financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE UniDoc Health Corp.