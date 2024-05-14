UniDoc Expands AI Capabilities to Emergency Room Patients

-- Enhanced Monitoring and Predictive Analytics Designed to Improve Patient Care

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of its existing AI partnership with DocBox Inc. , further integrating advanced monitoring and predictive analytics into emergency room (ER) operations. This enhancement focuses on optimizing care for non-urgent ER visitors to improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways:

Predictive analytics in ER monitoring for improving patient safety and operational efficiency.

Management of non- and less-urgent visits, which can comprise over 50% of ER traffic.

Proactive medical intervention capabilities through advanced algorithms that predict potential health declines.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre comments, "Building on our fruitful partnership with DocBox, we are now taking a step forward by enhancing our capabilities in emergency care. This expansion enables us to manage the flow of non-urgent patients, freeing up critical resources for more severe cases. By integrating DocBox's sophisticated predictive technology, we can anticipate patient needs and intervene before situations escalate, which is crucial for patient care and resource management. This development is not just a progression of our services; it is a step towards bolstering emergency healthcare."

The extended collaboration will see the implementation of DocBox's innovative monitoring systems in ERs, equipped to handle Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS) levels 4 and 5 patients with real-time data analysis and alert capabilities. CTAS level 4 and 5 patients are emergency room non-urgent patients that still require medical assessment and care. This system ensures that deviations in patient health are promptly addressed, allowing for immediate and appropriate medical responses.

Predictive algorithms from DocBox aim to analyze patient data trends to foresee declines in health status, thereby empowering the medical team to take pre-emptive actions. This technology is expected to be an advantage in how ERs manage patient care, particularly for those conditions that do not require immediate, acute medical attention but could potentially worsen if left unmonitored.

As part of this partnership expansion, UniDoc aims to address the widespread issue of ER overcrowding by more efficiently managing patient loads, especially for non-urgent cases. This approach not only aims to improve patient experiences by reducing unnecessary wait times but also to enhance the overall efficiency of healthcare services. Recently there have been reports that these non-urgent cases can make up over 50% of ER visits.

DocBox CEO, Mr. Bobby Shah, adds, "Our ongoing partnership with UniDoc has already shown potential in transforming healthcare delivery. With this expansion, we hope to make even greater impacts in emergency care. Our technology is designed to advance how healthcare providers manage and respond to patient needs, ensuring that every patient receives timely and effective care. We believe this is a pivotal moment for us as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in medical technology and patient care."

This enhanced partnership reaffirms UniDoc and DocBox's commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare, promising to set new standards in the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency room operations.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

