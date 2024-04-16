UniDoc Expands AI eHealth Services to Alaska

-- Pilot Project To Test Innovative Health Cube in Remote Communities

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, proudly announces the deployment of an H3 Health Cube to Ketchikan, Alaska. This initiative, in collaboration with Planet Defense, LLC, marks a significant advancement in delivering healthcare solutions to remote and underserved areas.

Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc, comments, "We are thrilled about this initial launch with Planet Defense. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery. Leveraging our technological prowess alongside Planet Defense's strategic insights helps to ensure a successful trial and strengthens our mission to serve even the most isolated communities."

This collaboration aims improve the access that such challenged communities have to quality healthcare and will make it possible for even the most vulnerable populations to consistently receive essential medical services resulting in improved patient outcomes.

The UniDoc cube will be outfitted with remote connected medical and will offer patients a wide range of medical services such as primary care, specialized consultations, chronic disease management, and preventative care. These real-time, in-person and eHealth consultations, as well as effective diagnostics, treatments, and monitoring options will aid patients in better managing their health and wellness conditions. By leveraging such capabilities, these clinics aim to bridge the gaps currently existing between patients from rural and underserved populations and their healthcare providers. Each deployed clinic will be staffed with a registered nurse (RN) and a qualified technology specialist.

Dr. Indu Singh, President and CEO of Planet Defense LLC, stated, "Rural and underserved populations utilizing our Smart Health Remote Clinics will benefit from this collaborative effort which will then lead to accessible, equitable, and inclusive healthcare for all regardless of location or socioeconomic status. By bringing advanced healthcare services directly into underserved communities, our creative solutions will address the challenges of geographical distance, transportation limitations, and the lack of healthcare infrastructure in remote areas. Doing so will have a positive impact on communities in need – improving patient healthcare outcomes and enhancing patients' overall well-being."

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

