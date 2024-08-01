UniDoc Launches Managed Services Offering

-- Lowering Barriers to Entry for Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Managed Services program, which is designed to lower barriers to entry for customers.

Key Features:

Combines H3 eHealth Cube, MediOrbis doctor network, service technicians, and medical records.

Managed Services reduce upfront costs for clients, offering a predictable monthly payment.

Built for extending doctors' offices, remote communities, and pharmacies seeking to include medical visits.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, "Managed Services was developed in response to a request from a national pharmacy chain. By bundling our H3 Health Cube, MediOrbis doctor network, service technicians, and medical records into a single offering for a fixed monthly payment, we reduce the upfront financial cost for our clients, provide a comprehensive eHealth solution, and create a reoccurring revenue stream for the Company. This offering is designed to meet the needs of diverse use cases, from remote extensions of doctors' offices to pharmacies looking to enhance their services."

UniDoc's Managed Services aims to combine the expertise of trained medical professionals, the reach and accessibility of telemedicine, and the precision of artificial intelligence (AI) driven diagnostics and treatment plans. The H3 Health Cube offers a full doctor's office experience, replete with medical instruments and diagnostic tools, managed by remote doctors. This innovative approach helps to overcome some of the challenges of diagnosing over simple video calls, providing a more accurate and efficient healthcare experience.

Powered by Neil Connect ®, this single-source technology solution represents a integrated development in virtual healthcare delivery, blending AI algorithms with cutting-edge diagnostics, high-speed access, and high-definition communication equipment.

MediOrbis is a physician–founded digital health company that provides innovative care solutions to patients. MediOrbis provides UniDoc with dedicated integrated access to its sophisticated technology platform to help reduce the barriers of traditional medicine and by extending the reach of cost–effective specialty programs and chronic disease management. The service combines AI-powered software with an independent partner network of specialty physicians delivering expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine to meet the needs of providers, payers, healthcare systems and patients.

UniDoc's Managed Services offer a practical solution for healthcare providers looking to expand their reach. By partnering with MediOrbis and incorporating cutting-edge AI technology, UniDoc aims to improve the delivery of healthcare services. We hope this comprehensive approach not only benefits patients but also enhances the value proposition for our stakeholders.

