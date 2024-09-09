UniDoc Qualifies to Partner with US S&P500 TelCo

-- Aim to jointly develop and showcase AI eHealth to TelCo customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is excited to announce that it has been approved for partnership with one of the largest US-based telecommunications companies ("TelCo"). This partnership aims to integrate their communications services with UniDoc's advanced eHealth platform to deliver a healthcare solution to the TelCo's global community.

Partnership Intention:

UniDoc's CEO, Antonio Baldassarre, remarked, "This approval for partnership marks an exciting first step in our working with TelCo. By combining our eHealth solutions with the TelCo's communications infrastructure, we are excited to work towards expanding access to patient care in the US. This initiative not only broadens our potential market reach but also underscores our commitment to improving healthcare accessibility through cutting-edge technology."

The Company plans to leverage the TelCo's 5G network capabilities to ensure that UniDoc's eHealth solutions are reliably and securely delivered throughout the TelCo's network. Secure and reliable communication is critical in UniDoc's mission to provide seamless healthcare services, especially to underserved populations that lack traditional healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, the potential integration of TelCo's existing healthcare platforms with the UniDoc solutions could introduce a new level of personalized care, with the goal making it easier for patients to manage their health proactively. This service enhancement aims to transform patient experiences by providing more timely and targeted interventions, driven by real-time data insights and expert medical oversight.

The approval for partnership is the initial step in the development of the relationship between the TelCo and the Company and there can be no assurance that the approval for partnership will result in the development or joint development of products with the Company and TelCo. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that no agreement with TelCo may result from the partnership or upon terms that are favourable or economic for the Company.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

