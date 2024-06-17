UniDoc Receives Purchase Order from HP Inc. for 10 AI-Equipped H3 Health Cubes

-- eHealth solution to be deployed in Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that it has received an inaugural purchase order (the "Order") from HP Inc. ("HP") for ten (10) AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes. The order includes six indoor and four outdoor-rated cubes, equipped with eHealth instruments and NEIL Connect® AI software.

Key Features:

UniDoc receives order from HP for ten (10) AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes

Includes six indoor and four outdoor-rated cubes

Incorporates NEIL Connect® software for advanced AI diagnostics and communication

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre states, "Our agreement with HP is starting to bear fruit. We are pleased with this first purchase order and continue to work with both their Italian and global teams on other exciting opportunities. This order validates our collaboration and sets a strong foundation for future growth."

The H3 Health Cubes will be deployed across a network of Italian pharmacies located in the Basilicata, Veneto, Tuscany, and Lazio regions of Italy. These units are designed to integrate a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, providing comprehensive eHealth solutions. NEIL Connect® software, incorporated into each H3 Health Cube, enhances connectivity between patients and healthcare providers by integrating advanced AI with diagnostic tools and communication technology. This platform ensures HIPAA-compliant, customizable data management and virtual consultation capabilities, thereby improving diagnostic precision and patient outcomes.

NEIL Connect® meticulously replicates the in-person consultation experience, enabling doctors to receive all diagnostic readings from medical devices while maintaining clear visual and auditory communication with patients. This functionality is critical in providing high-quality care and accurate diagnoses.

This order is an addition to the previously announced cube sold to the Municipality of Aliano, demonstrating UniDoc's expanding footprint in the European healthcare market. The continued partnership with HP, coupled with the integration of advanced AI technologies, positions UniDoc as an innovator in eHealth solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the deployment of H3 Health Cubes in pharmacies across regions in Italy in accordance with the purchase order received from HP and the benefits of the Company's continued partnership with HP.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE UniDoc Health Corp.