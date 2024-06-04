UniDoc to Supply AI-Assisted eHealth Cubes to Aid Group

-- Sale includes three cubes, with the intent to expand to fifteen

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that it, in conjunction with its Italian partner UniCheck S.R.L., has entered into a supply agreement (the "Agreement") with Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation ("AVF" or the "Foundation") of Terni, Italy for the purposes outlined below.

Pursuant to the Agreement, UniDoc has agreed upon the initial sale of up to fifteen (15) H3 Health Cube health stations as part of AVF's objective of providing support to the Ukrainian and Gazan peoples severely affected by conflict, through the placement of Health Cube health stations to provide territorial eHealth services.

Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc, notes: "We are excited to take this first step with the Foundation. This partnership represents an important milestone in our mission to improve healthcare delivery to all people that need it. By combining our experience and technology capability with the Foundation's leadership and systems integration, we are confident that together we will make this trial a success."

The Aiutamoli a Vivere ("Let Them Live") Foundation has been operating in countries through the Franciscan Missions with great social and humanitarian successes recognized by local governments as well as by Italian, European, and related world assistance organizations. The roots of the Foundation go back to work done to help the children affected by the Ukraine Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. These initial works created the conditions for the official establishment of the Foundation in 1992 by two Founding Members: Fr. Vincenzo Bella (friar of the Conventual Minors) and Dr. Pacifici Fabrizio.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, the Foundation has supported not only the reception of Ukrainian mothers with their children in Italy but has promoted an intense activity of sending humanitarian aid, in agreement with the local authorities, carrying out thirteen missions in Ukraine and obtaining the Accreditation of the Ministry of Justice (n.197/19.4 of 24/07/2023) to operate on Ukrainian territory.

As an integral part of the agreement, AVF will directly manage relationships with its Ukrainian partners to coordinate the distribution of H3 units at select territorial or institutional entities with the local references necessary for the managed progress of the project and relations with the Ukrainian Government. Design, production, transport, and installation will be managed and coordinated by UniDoc.

The Foundation is also supporting aid missions now beginning for the population of Gaza.

Terms of the sale are based on the agreed upon unit price which is anticipated to include per unit transport, assembly, and training on-site. The initial shipment of three (3) units, based on current estimated fabrication lead time, is expected to be delivered in Q3 2024, and the cubes are expected to be installed by UniDoc with the relevant training completed within this timeframe.

Fabrizio Pacifici, President and Legal Representative of the Foundation, said: "We believe rural and disadvantaged populations who use the UniDoc remote Smart Health clinics will benefit from this collaborative effort which will then lead to accessible, equitable and inclusive healthcare for all, regardless of location or socioeconomic status. By bringing advanced health services directly to underserved communities, our creative solutions aim to address the challenges of geographic distance, transportation limitations, and lack of health infrastructure in remote areas. We expect this will have a positive impact on communities in need, improving patient health outcomes and improving their overall well-being."

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

