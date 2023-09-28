UnifabriX announces the expansion of its MAX™ memory and storage machine Early Access Program to include leading AI players

News provided by

UnifabriX

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Following successful showcases at the HPC User Forum and Intel Innovation, UnifabriX is expanding its Early Access Program (EAP) for its MAX™ memory and storage machine. The strong interest and positive feedback from the AI community at these events have underscored the demand and accelerated the decision to include leading AI players in the EAP.

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifabriX, the company redefining memory composability with its innovative MAX™ memory and storage machine, today announces the expansion of its Early Access Program (EAP).

MAX is a comprehensive, easy-to-deploy memory and storage solution crafted for rigorous High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI workloads. MAX is powered by advanced software and hardware-based Memory Pooling, Sharing, Tiering, and Acceleration mechanisms. These features ensure enhanced memory bandwidth and capacity, guarantee peak performance, eliminate memory stranding, and improve the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Adhering to the latest CXL specification and industry RAS standards affirms MAX as a reliable and future-proof solution.

The power of MAX has been demonstrated at recent exhibitions such as the HPC User Forum and Intel Innovation where UnifabriX showcased a performance boost of up to 10sX across five different industry benchmarks, some known for being the most notorious ones with respect to memory requirements.

As the rise of GenAI demands heightened computational resources and grapples with data explosion, many have posited that the solution lies in adding more GPUs. Yet, experts increasingly spotlight the frequently neglected bottleneck of memory bandwidth. This concern was accentuated at recent events where UnifabrIX MAX was showcased, emphasizing the paramount importance of advanced memory solutions.

Based on recent industry revelations and the feedback gathered, UnifabriX is broadening its Early Access Program (EAP). After already signing agreements with leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) entities for the validation of its MAX, the company is now expanding its EAP to also include companies enhancing their on-prem/cloud data centers to handle AI workloads.

Enroll Now:

To join the program, please contact UnifabriX at: [email protected]

About UnifabriX:

UnifabriX is a visionary company committed to redefining memory composability with its innovative MAX™ memory and storage machine, ensuring organizations are fully equipped to meet the challenges of HPC and AI workloads. Founded in 2020, UnifabriX are pioneers in CXL™ and a major contributor to the standard.

For more information, visit: https://www.unifabrix.com

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE UnifabriX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.