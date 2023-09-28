UnifabriX announces the expansion of its MAX™ memory and storage machine Early Access Program to include leading AI players

Following successful showcases at the HPC User Forum and Intel Innovation, UnifabriX is expanding its Early Access Program (EAP) for its MAX™ memory and storage machine. The strong interest and positive feedback from the AI community at these events have underscored the demand and accelerated the decision to include leading AI players in the EAP.

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023

MAX is a comprehensive, easy-to-deploy memory and storage solution crafted for rigorous High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI workloads. MAX is powered by advanced software and hardware-based Memory Pooling, Sharing, Tiering, and Acceleration mechanisms. These features ensure enhanced memory bandwidth and capacity, guarantee peak performance, eliminate memory stranding, and improve the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Adhering to the latest CXL specification and industry RAS standards affirms MAX as a reliable and future-proof solution.

The power of MAX has been demonstrated at recent exhibitions such as the HPC User Forum and Intel Innovation where UnifabriX showcased a performance boost of up to 10sX across five different industry benchmarks, some known for being the most notorious ones with respect to memory requirements.

As the rise of GenAI demands heightened computational resources and grapples with data explosion, many have posited that the solution lies in adding more GPUs. Yet, experts increasingly spotlight the frequently neglected bottleneck of memory bandwidth. This concern was accentuated at recent events where UnifabrIX MAX was showcased, emphasizing the paramount importance of advanced memory solutions.

Based on recent industry revelations and the feedback gathered, UnifabriX is broadening its Early Access Program (EAP). After already signing agreements with leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) entities for the validation of its MAX, the company is now expanding its EAP to also include companies enhancing their on-prem/cloud data centers to handle AI workloads.

About UnifabriX:

UnifabriX is a visionary company committed to redefining memory composability with its innovative MAX™ memory and storage machine, ensuring organizations are fully equipped to meet the challenges of HPC and AI workloads. Founded in 2020, UnifabriX are pioneers in CXL™ and a major contributor to the standard.

