Unifeye Vision Partners Completes Partnerships with Two Practices in California

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP" or "the Company"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of two strategic partnerships with San Luis Obispo-based Pacific Eye Surgeons ("PES") and La Jolla-based Eye Care of La Jolla ("ECLJ"). These two practices represent growth for UVP in California beyond the Inland Empire, into the Central Coast and greater San Diego regions.

Serving both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties along the Central Coast, Pacific Eye Surgeons was founded in 2004 and offers a variety of services, including routine and highly specialized eye care and the latest in laser eye surgery. PES is committed to caring for their patients' vision at every stage of life and their highly qualified physician team, comprised of nine ophthalmologists and three optometrists, ensures top-notch comprehensive care at each of their seven clinical locations.

Eye Care of La Jolla is a top-rated ophthalmology practice that has provided comprehensive medical and surgical eye care, as well as routine and preventative services, to patients in the La Jolla and the greater San Diego area for over 40 years. Led by David Michelson, M.D., ECLJ's three ophthalmologists provide treatment options for a wide array of conditions and diseases including advanced cataract surgery, LASIK surgery, multifocal and toric lens implants, dry eye treatments, and the evaluation and management of chronic eye conditions including macular degeneration and glaucoma.

"My partners and I are delighted to finalize our partnership with UVP," said Ahmad Amir, M.D., co-founder and Managing Partner of PES. "UVP is a like-minded, people-centric organization that places a premium on its relationships with its physician partners, and our drive to always deliver the best possible care to every patient that we treat. We have significant growth opportunities in the Central Coast and look forward to realizing them with UVP's help."

Dr. Michelson of ECLJ added, "We found UVP's approach to partnership refreshing and believe that together, we can continue ECLJ's legacy as a premier destination for outstanding eye care in the greater San Diego region."

"We are very excited to welcome both Pacific Eye Surgeons and Eye Care of La Jolla to the UVP community," said Sami Abbasi, President and CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "The physicians at PES and ECLJ have built highly successful ophthalmology practices that have treated thousands of patients over several decades, and each has earned a preeminent reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate patient care. We look forward to working with them and their teams to further their growth and expansion in their respective markets."

Abbasi continued, "We are first and foremost in the people business – serving those who serve others. We are privileged to work with some of the most talented eye care professionals in the country, and together, we look forward to serving more patients and improving the quality of their lives."

UVP was formed in 2017 with a growth investment from private equity firm Waud Capital Partners. These two recent partnerships represent the continued execution of the Company's strategy of partnering with leading eye care providers and supporting their growth.

Provident Healthcare Partners served as exclusive transaction advisor to Pacific Eye Surgeons.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 89 providers, 29 clinical locations, and 6 ambulatory surgery centers.

For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com .

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities.

For additional information on Waud Capital, visit the firm's website at www.waudcapital.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Sami Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer Chris Graber, Partner Unifeye Vision Partners Waud Capital Partners (214) 974-0999 (312) 676-8405 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Unifeye Vision Partners