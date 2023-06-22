Unifeye Vision Partners Expands in the Midwest

Southwest Eye Care and Eye Consultants of North Dakota add 11 clinics and 1 surgery center within the region

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of two strategic partnerships with Southwest Eye Care and Eye Consultants of North Dakota. These two teams represent the company's 7th and 8th partnerships in the Midwest and nine new practices who have joined UVP within the past eight months from all U.S. locations.

Founded in Chaska, Minnesota in 2005 by three physician partners (Dr. Amy Freed, Dr. Chris Freed, and Dr. Chad Dockter), Southwest Eye Care is an ophthalmology and optometry practice focused on providing quality eye care for all ages. Dr. Scott Glaser joined the partnership in 2014, and in 2017 Dr. Jabin Krassin added full ophthalmology services including cataract surgery, glaucoma care, LASIK and refractive surgery, eye injections, cosmetic lid services, and emergency services. Today, the physician team consists of 1 ophthalmologist and 10 optometrists.

In addition to its ten clinic locations, Southwest Eye Care brings to the UVP team a Medicare-certified ambulatory surgical center, known as Atlas Surgery Center.  Located in Chaska, the ASC offers expert technology for cataract surgery and glaucoma treatment. To learn more about the practice, visit www.southwesteyecare.net, and for more information on the ASC, visit www.atlassurgerycenter.net.

Located in Fargo, North Dakota, Eye Consultants of North Dakota (ECND) offers a state-of-the-art clinic which combines the latest in technology with compassionate, personalized patient care. ECND offers both routine optometric care as well as experienced and professional ophthalmology, led by its three ophthalmologists Dr. Michelle Atchison, Dr. Anne Keating, and Dr. Steven Thom. ECND also offers three optometrists, and a team who provides pediatric vision care, cataract surgery with premium lens implants, corneal consultations and transplantation, macular degeneration treatment, and both medical and cosmetic eyelid surgery.

Located conveniently at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 45th Street in Fargo, learn more about Eye Consultants of North Dakota at www.eyeconsultantsnd.com.

"We are excited to further expand in Minnesota and North Dakota, as this region is home to our origins at UVP.  Both Southwest Eye Care and Eye Consultants of North Dakota represent the confidence we have in this market, and our continued ability to attract the very best to our team," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners.

About Unifeye Vision Partners
Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 140 providers, 55 clinic locations, and 14 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners
Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $4.0 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

