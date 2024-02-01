Unifeye Vision Partners Expands in Ventura County

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a prominent advocate for community eye care, is thrilled to unveil a strategic alliance with Spencer Eye Center, located in Ventura County, California. This impactful partnership emphasizes an ongoing commitment to enhancing eye care accessibility and quality in the Ventura County Market.

At the core of Spencer Eye Center lies a commitment to tailored vision solutions and exemplary patient care. Their adept team leverages cutting-edge technology to craft a seamless journey through the spectrum of vision diagnoses and treatments, ranging from cataract surgery to glaucoma management and beyond.

Founded in 1970 by the esteemed Dr. Louis Miles Spencer, Spencer Eye Center embodies a legacy of excellence. Dr. Spencer, a proud alumnus of UCLA and Casey Eye Institute in Portland, Oregon, carried forward his father's vision, establishing a robust practice alongside him. Together, they forged ahead, culminating in the establishment of a free-standing ambulatory surgical center - Spencer Eye Surgery and Laser Center in Camarillo.

"As we unite with the Unifeye Vision Partners community, we not only bring our practice but also honor the legacy of dedication and excellence instilled by my father," expressed Greg Spencer, M.D. "I am proud to be joining a team of outstanding eye surgeons who put excellence in patient eye care first."

Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners, echoed Dr. Spencer's sentiments, emphasizing the collective effort behind this milestone. "We are thrilled to welcome the remarkable team from Spencer Eye Center to UVP's expanding presence in Ventura County, California," he remarked. "As we support their team in scaling new heights, we eagerly anticipate the exchange of innovative practices, enriching our growing community of vision care leaders."

This partnership signifies more than a mere consolidation of practices; it represents a convergence of vision, dedication, and innovation, poised to redefine the landscape of eye care in Ventura County and beyond. Together, UVP and Spencer Eye Center stand at the forefront of pioneering patient-centric solutions and elevating standards of excellence in eye care.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 156 providers, 70 clinic locations, and 17 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $4.0 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

