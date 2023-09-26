Unifeye Vision Partners Expands into Texas

26 Sep, 2023

Sweeney Eye Associates adds 6 providers and 1 surgery center in a new market

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Sweeney Eye Associates, based in Dallas County, Texas. This represents UVP's first entry into the Texas market, and the company's 8th partnership to close since the start of the year.

Led by Patrick Sweeney, M.D., Sweeney Eye Care has roots dating back 23 years. The practice offers five ophthalmologists and one optometrist who serve patients out of two clinics and one ambulatory surgery center. The team at Sweeney Eye specializes in laser assisted cataract surgery, premium lens IOL implementation, laser vision correction, and comprehensive eye care treatment using the most advanced diagnostic and surgical technology. They treat cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic and retina disease, along with comprehensive eye care.

The practice offers services from its ambulatory surgery center and clinic in Sunnyvale, Texas, just east of Dallas, and also from a clinic in Richardson, near Plano. To learn more about this impressive practice, visit www.sweeneyeye.com.

"I am exceedingly proud of the practice we've built at Sweeney Eye Associates," said medical director and practice founder Patrick Sweeney, M.D. "I've been looking for the right partner for some time and am excited to have found UVP and to take this next positive step in our continued growth, allowing us to better serve our patients and referring physician community."

"We are thrilled to add the caliber of physicians and team members from Sweeney Eye to our Unifeye Vision Partners community, and to also have them serve as our flagship practice in the North Texas market," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners.

About Unifeye Vision Partners
Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 146 providers, 57 clinic locations, and 15 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners
Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $4.0 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

