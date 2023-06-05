Unifeye Vision Partners Grows in Central California

Sierra Eye Group adds 4 providers and 1 surgery center within the region

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Sierra Eye Group, based in Visalia, California. This represents the company's 17th partnership within California and the 7th partnership across all UVP locations to close in the past eight months.

As the longest continuously operating eye care clinic in Tulare County, California, Sierra Eye Group takes considerable pride in their reputation as friendly, outcome-focused vision care experts. With local roots dating back to 1976, Sierra Eye Group includes two ophthalmologists and two optometrists, led by Dr. Steven Cantrell and Dr. Matthew Kirkman.

Providing centralized services from one location through an onsite clinic, optical department, and ambulatory surgical center, their team provides the full range of vision care needs including comprehensive eye exams, glasses and contacts, cataract lens implant surgery, diabetic retinopathy management, blepharoplasty, and macular degeneration treatment.

Located 40 miles west of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park, learn more about Sierra Eye Group at www.sierraeye.com.

"For more than 47 years, the team at Sierra Eye Group continues to find ways to innovate, expand, and hold ourselves to the highest standards of care within the industry," said Dr. Steven Cantrell. "Joining UVP is the next step in our quest to continually access and provide the very best resources to the patients we serve."

"We are thrilled to add Sierra Eye Group to the UVP team, further expanding our commitment to Central California.This is a particularly vibrant part of the California market, and we are delighted with the highly skilled, compassionate team at Sierra Eye Group who now extend our service to this growing community," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners.

About Unifeye Vision Partners
Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 123 providers, 44 clinic locations, and 13 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners
Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $4.0 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

