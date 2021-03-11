Unifi Announces Fourth Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards

Unifi, Inc. announces the winners of its fourth annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards. Tweet this

"The pandemic brought to light the fact that sustainability and taking steps towards a greener tomorrow are important now, more than ever," said Jay Hertwig, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at Unifi.

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 38 brand and retail partners that have transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 55 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. In addition to the 98 bottle-based awards, Unifi is also recognizing three special category award winners: REPREVE Newcomer, REPREVE Partners in Innovation and REPREVE Leading the Change.

"Odlo has shown a commitment to sustainability by switching to REPREVE within the last year and could not be more deserving of the Newcomer Award," Hertwig added. "We chose Penti, a leading Turkish retailer as the recipient of the REPREVE Leading the Change award for its efforts to promote sustainability across its clothing line and stores. We hope these awards—and the program as a whole—inspire more brands and retailers to expand their sustainability goals by choosing REPREVE."

A list of many of the award recipients can be found below.

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability:

Brand & Retailer Bottle Awards

Aeropostale

Buff

Culp Home Fashions

Decathlon

Deckers

Ford

Gildan

Haggar

Hanesbrands

Haworth

H&M

Inditex

JCPenney

Jordache

Kate Spade New York

Levi Strauss

Lindex

Lovesac

Lucky Textiles

Momentum

Nike

Odlo

OKAIDI

Old Navy/Gap

Patagonia

Piping Hot

Polartec

PVH

Quiksilver

Target

Target Australia

Tesco

The North Face

Under Armour

VF Corporation

Volcom

Walmart

WSI

Textile Partner Bottle Awards

Anhui Xintiansi

Antex Knitting

AYM Syntex Limited Formerly

Billion Rise

Clarotex

Shanghai Challenge

Copen

Darlington

Dongguan Deyongjia

Duvaltex

Elevate Textiles

Material

Hamrick Mills

Handzhou Xiaoyuan

Hornwood Inc.

Intradeco

Inmobiliaria Apopa

Jiangyin Changjiang

Jiangyin Chulan

Jiangyin Fubo

Jiaxing Lichao

Kipas

Kucukcalik

MAS Fabrics

Merinos Hali San. VE TIC.A.S

Milliken & Company

Nanjing Haixinlining

Nantong Dafuhao

Ningbo Huayao

Ningbo Shnezhou

Pettenati

Pride Performance Fabrics

Saehan

Sage Automotive Interiors

Shandong Daiyin

Shandong Hongye

Shanghai Challenge Textile

Shuford Yarns LLC

Sichuan Jinhui

Snyder Enterprises Inc

Suzhou Yunmei

Swisstex Direct LLC

Sri Rejeki

Tah Tah Textile

Textufil S.A.

Texpasa USA LLC

Texhong

Tuntex

Valdese Weavers

Worldon

Wujiang Zhonglian

Wuxi Changjiang

Yuanwen

Zhangjiagang Tongfeng



Special Category Awards



REPREVE Newcomer



Odlo



REPREVE Leading the Change



Penti

About Unifi:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 20 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE ®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 20 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

