Unifi Announces Recipients of Third Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards
Sustainable textile innovation leader recognizes companies for their commitment to a greener tomorrow
Feb 13, 2020, 09:25 ET
GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world's leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced recipients of the third annual Champions of Sustainability awards, continuing to recognize companies driving sustainability for the good of tomorrow. This year, a total of 79 companies have achieved key milestones through their use of REPREVE recycled performance fiber. Highlights include H&M, which has recycled more than a half billion bottles, and Walmart and Quiksilver reaching the quarter billion bottle milestone. In addition, Lovesac and Inditex, special category winners last year, both advanced to bottle-based awards.
"Working together, Unifi's brand, retailer and textile partners have helped us recycle more than 19 billion bottles," said Jay Hertwig, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Unifi. "We are excited that more and more companies are committing to global responsibility and using our eco-friendly fiber options to positively impact our planet, both now and in the future."
REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 26 brand and retail partners that have each transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles, and 42 textile partners that have each transformed 50 million or more bottles, through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. A list of award recipients can be found below and by visiting Unifi.com/champions.
"While plastic consumption is on the rise, we're doing our part to give bottles a second life. It is our hope that these awards also inspire consumers to make recycling a daily habit and increase recycling rates," said Hertwig.
In addition to the 68 bottle-based awards, Unifi is also recognizing 11 special category award winners:
- REPREVE Partners in Innovation recognizes companies that have created a unique product with REPREVE or that used REPREVE in a fresh, innovative way. This year's winners are Twin Dragon, Palmetto Synthetics and U.S. Denim Mills.
- REPREVE Circular Economy recognizes companies that demonstrate a substantial commitment to the circular economy by transforming waste into new products. Logoplaste and Oak Hall are being recognized accordingly.
- REPREVE Newcomer recognizes key companies that made a significant switch to REPREVE within the last year. Unifi is proud to recognize Macy's, Happy X Nature, Culp Home Fashions and Hard Rock International for this award.
- REPREVE All-In recognizes companies that integrated REPREVE throughout their product line(s). Bermuda Sands and Walmart are winners for their commitment to using REPREVE.
REPREVE Champions of Sustainability:
Brand & Retailer Bottle Awards
Aeropostale
Gildan
Haggar
HanesBrands
Haworth
H&M
Inditex
JCPenney
Jordache
Lindex
Lovesac
Lucky Textiles
Momentum
NIKE
Okaïdi
Patagonia
Polartec
Quiksilver
Target
Timberland
The North Face
Under Armour
Textile Partner Bottle Awards
Antex Knitting
Billion Rise
Clarotex
Copen
Darlington
Duvaltex
Elevate Textiles
Freudenberg Performance Materials
Hamrick Mills
Hornwood Inc
Inmobiliaria Apopa
Intradeco
Jiangyin Chunlan
Kipas
Küçükçalık
MAS Fabrics
Merinos
Milliken & Company
Nanjing Haixinlining
Nantong Dafuhao
Nantong Shuanghong
Ningbo Huayao
Ningbo Shenzhou
Pettenati
Pride Performance Fabrics
Saehan
Sage Automotive Interiors
Shandong Hongye
Shanghai Challenge Textile
Shuford Mills LLC
Snyder Enterprises Inc
Suzhou Yunmei
Swisstex Direct LLC
Tah Tong Textile
Texhong
Texpasa USA LLC
Textufil S.A.
Tuntex
Worldon
Wujiang Zhonglian
Wuxi Changjiang
Yuanwen
Special Category Awards
REPREVE Partners in Innovation
Twin Dragon
Palmetto Synthetics
U.S. Denim Mills
REPREVE Circular Economy
Logoplaste
Oak Hall
REPREVE Newcomer
Macy's
Happy X Nature
Culp Home Fashions
Hard Rock International
REPREVE All-in
Bermuda Sands
Walmart
About Unifi:
Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 19 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.
About REPREVE®:
Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 19 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.
SOURCE Unifi, Inc.
