Unifi Announces Recipients of Third Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world's leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced recipients of the third annual Champions of Sustainability awards, continuing to recognize companies driving sustainability for the good of tomorrow. This year, a total of 79 companies have achieved key milestones through their use of REPREVE recycled performance fiber. Highlights include H&M, which has recycled more than a half billion bottles, and Walmart and Quiksilver reaching the quarter billion bottle milestone. In addition, Lovesac and Inditex, special category winners last year, both advanced to bottle-based awards.

"Working together, Unifi's brand, retailer and textile partners have helped us recycle more than 19 billion bottles," said Jay Hertwig, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Unifi. "We are excited that more and more companies are committing to global responsibility and using our eco-friendly fiber options to positively impact our planet, both now and in the future."

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 26 brand and retail partners that have each transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles, and 42 textile partners that have each transformed 50 million or more bottles, through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. A list of award recipients can be found below and by visiting Unifi.com/champions.

"While plastic consumption is on the rise, we're doing our part to give bottles a second life. It is our hope that these awards also inspire consumers to make recycling a daily habit and increase recycling rates," said Hertwig.

In addition to the 68 bottle-based awards, Unifi is also recognizing 11 special category award winners:

REPREVE Partners in Innovation recognizes companies that have created a unique product with REPREVE or that used REPREVE in a fresh, innovative way. This year's winners are Twin Dragon, Palmetto Synthetics and U.S. Denim Mills.

REPREVE Circular Economy recognizes companies that demonstrate a substantial commitment to the circular economy by transforming waste into new products. Logoplaste and Oak Hall are being recognized accordingly.

REPREVE Newcomer recognizes key companies that made a significant switch to REPREVE within the last year. Unifi is proud to recognize Macy's, Happy X Nature, Culp Home Fashions and Hard Rock International for this award.

REPREVE All-In recognizes companies that integrated REPREVE throughout their product line(s). Bermuda Sands and Walmart are winners for their commitment to using REPREVE.

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability:

Brand & Retailer Bottle Awards

Aeropostale

Gildan

Haggar

HanesBrands

Haworth

H&M

Inditex

JCPenney

Jordache

Lindex

Lovesac

Lucky Textiles

Momentum

NIKE

Okaïdi

Patagonia

Polartec

Quiksilver

Target

Timberland

The North Face

Under Armour



Textile Partner Bottle Awards

Antex Knitting

Billion Rise

Clarotex

Copen

Darlington

Duvaltex

Elevate Textiles

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Hamrick Mills

Hornwood Inc

Inmobiliaria Apopa

Intradeco

Jiangyin Chunlan

Kipas

Küçükçalık

MAS Fabrics

Merinos

Milliken & Company

Nanjing Haixinlining

Nantong Dafuhao

Nantong Shuanghong

Ningbo Huayao

Ningbo Shenzhou

Pettenati

Pride Performance Fabrics

Saehan

Sage Automotive Interiors

Shandong Hongye

Shanghai Challenge Textile

Shuford Mills LLC

Snyder Enterprises Inc

Suzhou Yunmei

Swisstex Direct LLC

Tah Tong Textile

Texhong

Texpasa USA LLC

Textufil S.A.

Tuntex

Worldon

Wujiang Zhonglian

Wuxi Changjiang

Yuanwen

Special Category Awards

REPREVE Partners in Innovation

Twin Dragon

Palmetto Synthetics

U.S. Denim Mills

REPREVE Circular Economy

Logoplaste

Oak Hall

REPREVE Newcomer

Macy's

Happy X Nature

Culp Home Fashions

Hard Rock International

REPREVE All-in

Bermuda Sands

Walmart

About Unifi:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 19 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE ®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 19 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

