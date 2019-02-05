Unifi Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) Company, Limited and Kipas Mensucat Isletmeleri A.S. Enter Into Strategic Agreement

REPREVE, the global leader in branded recycled fiber, is made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles, and is traceable and certified through Unifi's proprietary U TRUST ® verification program. U TRUST is a comprehensive certification program designed to provide REPREVE customers with an increased level of transparency. As part of the U TRUST program, Unifi incorporates FiberPrint ® , a proprietary technology that enables the presence and percentage of REPREVE content in finished products to be confirmed and certified.

The agreement will provide customers in Turkey with rapid access to REPREVE spun yarns by utilizing the advanced capabilities of KIPAS. REPREVE staple fibers will be available from KIPAS in a variety of specifications including raw white and dope dyed as well as a range of deniers and staple lengths, allowing for quick access to quality REPREVE spun yarns in Turkey.

"KIPAS is proud to collaborate with UAP to bring REPREVE spun yarn products to Turkey. The REPREVE staple fiber offerings are in line with our own standards for quality and scope of offering, and we feel confident that this cooperation will serve and adequately supply the Turkish market with REPREVE, the certified and traceable recycled polyester staple fiber of choice," stated Mr. Halit Gumuser, managing director of of Kipas Textiles Inc.

REPREVE polyester staple fiber is used extensively in both blends and 100 percent polyester constructions and can be coupled with performance technologies for enhanced functionality. KIPAS's investments allow for advanced blending and spinning capabilities including ring, open-end, siro compact, core spun and air jet. With large capacity and flexible production abilities, KIPAS will be able to meet the needs of customers desiring REPREVE spun products across many yarn specifications.

Commenting on the agreement, Hongjun Ning, UAP's president, said, "We are excited to engage with fabric manufacturers in Turkey, a key market for textile manufacturing, and to support our global brand and retail customers who are making the decision to offer their customers an environmentally-conscious option by incorporating REPREVE® recycled polyester into their products. We look forward to supporting the breadth of products demanded by our customers, as well as offering the quickest supply route through our cooperation with KIPAS."

About Unifi:

UAP's parent company, Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company's primary products include the PROFIBER™ brand of virgin polyester and nylon performance fibers, and REPREVE®, the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles. Through REPREVE®, Unifi has transformed more than 14 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber used by many of the world's leading brands of apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. Both PROFIBER and REPREVE yarns can be embedded with a combination of innovative Tru-technology performance benefits such as moisture management, thermal regulation, cooling, UV protection, water resistance, enhanced softness and cushioning. For more information about Unifi, visit http://www.unifi.com/.

About REPREVE®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 14 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE® is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE® fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE®, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

About Kipaş Holdings:

Kipas Holding, one of the leading groups of the region and Turkey with nearly 35 years of experience, continuous investments, new employment areas and social responsibility projects, will continue to produce and grow for the people of the country and region with its well-known determination and enthusiasm. Kipaş Holdings' primary missions are high-quality production, efficient and well-orchestrated human resources, unconditional customer satisfaction, respect to the environment, investing in advanced technologies and technical innovation and operational dynamism. Kipaş Holdings operates at various branches (textile, energy, paper, cement, agriculture, education, ready to wear) and has made significant contributions to the country's economy with more then twenty five factories with more than 10,000 employees. Besides using sustainable fibers like REPREVE, Kipas Textiles Inc. also supports nature friendliness by using recycled paper in paper production and emphasizing geothermal energy in energy production with environmantal friendly process steps for all fields especially with textile as well.

SOURCE Unifi Asia Pacific Company

Related Links

http://www.unifi.com

