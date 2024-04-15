Unifi Aviation acquires Prospect Airport Services, consolidating its position as the leading aviation services provider in the United States

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi Aviation is strengthening its position as the top aviation service company in the United States with the acquisition of Prospect Airport Services. Prospect Airport Services has key operations at airports in more than 30 cities, including Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Newark, New Jersey and more.

The company provides a range of services, including baggage handling, lost and found, aircraft cleaning and wheelchair assistance being the most significant services. Through this acquisition, Unifi becomes the largest provider of airport wheelchair services in the U.S. with revenues exceeding $1.7 billion.

"Along with increased job growth for employees, there will not be any workforce reduction..." Post this

Gautam Thakkar, CEO, Unifi: "Providing our customers and their passengers with exceptional service is our primary goal at Unifi. We are also deeply committed to elevating the workplace experience for our frontline employees. The addition of Prospect to Unifi's extensive network of operations means we can offer customers greater support and resources, while increasing career opportunities for over 11,000 talented Prospect employees who are now joining the Unifi team."

Robert and Mary Strobel founded Prospect Airport Services in 1966. Unifi is proud to partner with Robert and Mary's children, CEO Vicki Strobel and Senior Vice President Michael Strobel, as it welcomes Prospect to the Unifi family.

Vicki Strobel, President & CEO of Prospect Airport Services: "My parents founded Prospect with a mission of delivering exemplary service and providing opportunity and career growth for our employees. I'm so proud that we upheld that mission for nearly 60 years," Strobel said. "Now, it's time for the next chapter. We made the decision to join Unifi Aviation because of our shared values and to advance our employees' careers even further."

Along with increased job growth for employees, there will not be any workforce reduction, and both Unifi and Prospect will work to integrate the two companies over the next 12 to 18 months.

Frank A. Argenbright Jr., Founder and Executive Chairman of the Argenbright Group: "Prospect represents everything the Argenbright Group looks for when making additions – a strong culture and legacy, an inspiring leadership team and a commitment to putting customers and frontline employees first. Prospect is a great fit and I, along with Argenbright Group CEO Karan Ishwar, look forward to working with Vicki and the rest of the Prospect team."

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest aviation services company in North America, servicing more than two million flights annually. The company has stations in over 200 airports and provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance, and much more. Unifi is a part of the Argenbright Group and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Unifi