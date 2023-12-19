Unifi Aviation announces spectacular growth as brand marks five-year anniversary and national recognition for diversity

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi Aviation, a leader in global aviation services has more than doubled its revenue since 2021 and is now North America's largest aviation services company, supporting top airlines in 20 hub locations. The company also celebrates its five-year brand anniversary with recognition as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" for 2024 by Newsweek.

Gautam Thakkar, CEO, Unifi: "We are now a billion-dollar plus company, launching operations in new, key markets and being deliberate about how we scale our organization," said Unifi CEO Gautam Thakkar. "I'm extremely proud of what we accomplished in the last five years. Our business grew thanks to our loyal customers, dedicated employees and strategic partners. We are focused on scaling the business through greater predictability and elevating customer and employee experiences."   

In July of this year, the company acquired Up & Away – a UK-based private jet detailing and aviation services company, expanding its reach to more than a dozen UK airports. In November, Unifi launched ramp, baggage and ground support operations for WestJet at Calgary International Airport – its first operation in Canada.

To support its growing business, Unifi Aviation also invested in recruiting the best talent in the industry. In addition to nearly 1000 new employees in Canada, the company grew its teams in Orlando, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Karan Ishwar, Group CEO, Argenbright Group: "Unifi has come a long way in five years. Transitioning from a captive entity, we emerged as a leading commercial aviation company. We reached significant milestones, including expansion into multiple new markets and service lines, establishing a best-in-class IT infrastructure and the integration of half a dozen acquisitions into our operations – all achieved alongside substantial organic growth."

Heading into 2024, Unifi will continue its mission of providing the highest quality of aviation services to its clients, creating value for stakeholders and business partners all while making a positive impact on the communities it operates in.

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest ground handling & aviation services company in North America, servicing more than two million flights annually. The company has stations in over 200 airports and provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance, and much more. Unifi is a part of the Argenbright Group and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.com.

