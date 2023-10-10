Unifi Aviation enters the Canadian aviation market with WestJet ground handling contract

The company will lead a team of over 900 employees for the airline at its hub in Calgary International Airport

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi Aviation, a leading provider of aviation services in the United States, is marking a major milestone as it enters the Canadian market, taking over ground handling operations for WestJet at Calgary International Airport.

Unifi Aviation's scope of services for WestJet includes towing, ramp handling, and baggage services. The Unifi team is on-site, preparing to officially take the lead on November 7. Nearly 200 new employees were hired, while over 75% of incumbent staff joined the Unifi family.

Calgary International Airport is WestJet's global connecting hub within its extensive network, making it one of the airline's busiest and most strategically significant locations.

"It's been an incredibly transformative time for Unifi, and over the last two years, we focused on building a scalable infrastructure, strong leadership, efficient processes, and cutting-edge technology to support our frontline employees in the critical work they do," said Unifi CEO, Gautam Thakkar. "We are thrilled to enter the Canadian aviation market through our partnership with WestJet, overseeing critical ground handling operations for the airline."

This deal marks Unifi's most substantial contract with WestJet, demonstrating the company's commitment to enduring partnerships. 

"As we continue to strengthen the WestJet Group's investments in Western Canada, we are thrilled to be partnering with Unifi at our global connecting hub in Calgary," said David Powell, WestJet Vice-President, Airports. "Their partnership will serve to further bolster our position in delivering the safe, caring, and reliable service we're known for. Unifi is aligned with our culture and commitment to safety above all, and we look forward to our continued mutual growth."

Unifi Aviation is the largest provider of aviation services in North America. The company has a presence in more than 200 airports around the world, including over a dozen in the United Kingdom, after acquiring Up & Away Aviation earlier this year. 

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest ground handling & aviation services company in North America, servicing more than two million flights annually. The company has stations in more than 200 airports globally and provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance, and much more. Unifi is a part of the Argenbright Group and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.com.

