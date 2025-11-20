Unifi Packages 161,000 Meals for Rise Against Hunger in Fourth Annual Event in U.S. and India

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, Unifi employees across the U.S. and India came together for the company's fourth annual Rise Against Hunger meal packaging event—achieving their largest impact yet with 161,000 meals packaged in a single day, nearly doubling last year's total.

Unifi teams in the U.S. and India packaged 161,000 meals in one day during the fourth annual Rise Against Hunger event. Post this From Atlanta to New Delhi, Unifi teams united to package 161,000 meals in one day for Rise Against Hunger.

The multi-site, multinational event brought teams together at ten locations, including Unifi's corporate headquarters in Buckhead, the Atlanta Operations Center, and operational sites in Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Diego (SAN) and San Franciso (SFO), with additional support from the New Delhi team.

Together, hundreds of Unifi team members worked side by side to prepare shelf-stable meals that will be distributed to families and communities in need around the world.

"The energy and compassion our teams showed during this year's event demonstrate what Unifi is all about — passion, integrity and empathy in action," said Jackie Reedy, Vice President, Corporate Communications. "Every box we packed represents hope and a better tomorrow for someone, somewhere. I'm so proud of our teams for showing that one company can truly make a global difference."

Building on a Growing Global Commitment

Unifi's partnership with Rise Against Hunger, a global hunger relief organization, began in 2022 and has expanded each year since.

2022: 15,000 meals packaged

2023: 30,000 meals packaged

2024: 90,000 meals packaged across six sites, including the U.S. and India

2025: 161,000 meals packaged across ten sites in the U.S. and India

Each year's event brings new momentum and deeper impact. The meals packaged not only address immediate hunger needs but also support Rise Against Hunger's long-term mission to empower communities through sustainable agriculture, clean water and economic development initiatives.

"Unifi's commitment to fighting hunger continues to inspire us," said Mandy Dyxin, Multi-Site and Global Event Coordinator, Rise Against Hunger. "In just four years, Unifi team members have helped provide 296,000 meals to families in need. But this partnership goes beyond the meals themselves — it's about creating opportunities for communities to build stronger, more sustainable futures."

About Unifi

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest ground handling and aviation services company in North America, with more than 45,000 employees servicing over four million flights annually. Operating at more than 240 airports, Unifi provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin cleaning, and ground support equipment maintenance. Beyond its extensive U.S. footprint, Unifi also operates in Canada, the UK, and Ireland—and continues to expand its global reach. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Unifi is part of the Argenbright Group. For more information, visit unifiservice.com

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, helps underserved people worldwide achieve food security and resilience through nutrition, education and economic empowerment. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides volunteer-packaged meals and other assistance for people facing hunger today. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. In addition to providing immediate nourishment, the organization works with local leaders to implement sustainable agriculture and income-generating projects that support long-term solutions to food security. To learn more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications – Unifi

[email protected]

www.unifiservice.com

SOURCE Unifi