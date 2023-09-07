Unific Launches Quotific CPQ: Revolutionizing Draft Order Sales for Shopify Merchants with HubSpot Sales Hub

News provided by

Unific

07 Sep, 2023, 14:25 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unific, a leading HubSpot Ecommerce App partner and a HubSpot Diamond Agency Partner, is thrilled to introduce Quotific CPQ, a groundbreaking CPQ tool designed to empower Shopify B2B merchants. Quotific CPQ seamlessly combines Shopify's Draft Order capabilities with HubSpot's robust sales tools to maximize draft order close rates, increasing sales reps' efficiency, and enhancing the overall B2B buying experience.

Streamline Sales Processes and Boost ROI

Quotific CPQ offers an innovative solution for businesses seeking to streamline their sales processes and drive higher ROI. Shopify merchants can effortlessly create and manage draft orders within the HubSpot environment, ensuring a cohesive and efficient sales workflow.

Key features of Quotific CPQ include:

  • Effortless Draft Order Management: Quotific CPQ enables businesses to create and manage Shopify Draft Orders directly from HubSpot. This eliminates the need for toggling between platforms, allowing sales reps to live in HubSpot and focus on what they do best – build relationships with clients and close deals.
  • Draft Order CPQ inside of HubSpot: When building a draft order, sales reps can choose Shopify products and variants accurately just as they appear in Shopify instead of searching through a long list of HubSpot products which are difficult to search and don't include variants. Salespeople can apply discounts or add draft order notes just as they can with Shopify.
  • Sales Process Optimization: Quotific CPQ combined with HubSpot's powerful sales reporting provides invaluable insights into draft order close rates and customer experience gaps, enabling sales teams to refine strategies and boost performance.

Unific's CEO Parag Jagdale shared his excitement about the launch, stating, "Quotific CPQ represents a significant step forward in empowering B2B Shopify merchants with the tools they need to succeed with HubSpot. This new add-on to HubSpot further strengthens our commitment to providing seamless and efficient solutions for Ecommerce businesses using HubSpot to achieve their sales goals."

Learn how Quotific CPQ can transform your sales process: www.unific.com/quotific

About Unific:
Unific is a trusted HubSpot App Partner and Diamond Agency Partner, dedicated to helping businesses achieve growth through innovative customer experience solutions and integrations. With a deep understanding of HubSpot's capabilities, Unific empowers ecommerce businesses to optimize and scale their sales and marketing strategies for maximum impact.

SOURCE Unific

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.