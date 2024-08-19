UNIFIED COMMERCE GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GREATS FROM STEVE MADDEN AND NEW INVESTMENTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unified Commerce Group (UCG) announces the expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition of substantially all assets of GREATS Inc., a digitally-native footwear brand specializing in premium sneakers for men and women, as well as a strategic investment in Utah-based womenswear retailer Böhme.

Unified Commerce Group was founded in 2019 as a platform to enable purpose-driven lifestyle brands to scale through shared services, anchored by data-driven customer insights and operational excellence. GREATS becomes the third brand in UCG's portfolio, in addition to Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak , and LA-based athleisure brand Spiritual Gangster .

GREATS Inc. was previously owned by Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), the globally renowned leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. Unified Commerce Group will assume operational responsibility and, as part of the deal, Steven Madden, Ltd., through one of its subsidiaries, will become a shareholder of UCG.

"GREATS pioneered the direct-to-consumer model in footwear, and continues to delight its customers with high-quality, beautiful fashion sneakers" says Dustin Jones, CEO and Founder of Unified Commerce Group, "We have admired the brand for a long time, and the clear synergies with our existing apparel brands, along with its valuable customer base presents an excellent opportunity to leverage our operational expertise to drive further scale."

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and CEO of Steven Madden, Ltd., said "We have known Dustin and his team for a number of years, and are very confident that GREATS will find a strong strategic fit with the fast-growing portfolio of brands at UCG."

With the recent acquisition of GREATS and investment in Böhme, the UCG shared services platform- UCG Hub- is now providing operational support, leadership and strategy to four brands, which each have growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce businesses, and a combined footprint of 30+ retail stores and 200+ wholesale partners.

About GREATS

Founded in 2014, GREATS is the first sneaker brand born in Brooklyn. A pioneer in direct-to-consumer footwear, GREATS is well known for its timeless yet aspirational and versatile styles. A favorite of Hollywood A-listers, the brand has become synonymous with high quality footwear at an exceptional price/value proposition for today's consumer. For more information, visit www.greats.com .

About Unified Commerce Group

Unified Commerce Group (UCG) is a platform for the next generation of retail brands. UCG was founded by Dustin Jones with a mission to unlock growth opportunities for high-potential retail brands through expansion into new markets and customer-centric omni-channel capabilities. As owner and operator of Frank And Oak and Spiritual Gangster , UCG has implemented operational overhauls to scale the brands in a new multi-channel retail environment. Powered by a proprietary tech and data management engine, UCG offers new and established brands a platform to achieve scale by implementing best-in-class store and digital operations, accessing new global markets, and tapping into a world-class partner network. For more information, please visit UnifiedCommerceGroup.com .

About Böhme

Böhme was founded by Vivien and Fernanda Böhme, two sisters from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil who moved to Utah as young girls. Since opening Böhme in 2006, the brand has become one of the most beloved womenswear retailers in the Mountain West, and has expanded to 14 stores in Utah, Idaho, Montana and Arizona, as well as a successful online presence.

Media Contact: Elisabeth de Gramont

[email protected]

SOURCE Unified Commerce Group