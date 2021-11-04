Unified Commerce Provider First Global POS to Adopt and Implement New Universal Digital Coupon Standard

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid announced today that through work with the industry managed, non-profit group, The Coupon Bureau, it has become the first global retail commerce platform provider to adopt the new coupon standard, AI (8112) or "Universal Coupons" to replace the current AI (8110) coupon type.

Coupon and loyalty practices have evolved since the adoption of the last coupon standard. Shoppers have demanded more digital coupon options and retailers and CPGs have needed stronger options to prevent fraud. The new coupon standard addresses these needs and future-proofs coupons, meaning that if the POS provider has implemented the standard, then any future innovation or updates can be done in the cloud without the need for additional POS implementation or adjustment.

"This update to the coupon standard recognizes the increasing desire of shoppers to use digital coupons as part of a quick and easy checkout process, no matter if it's paper, mobile or online commerce. The new standard will be a win for retailers, shoppers and manufacturers. And, we're particularly excited that Flooid's clients will be among the first retailers to test and roll-out the new digital coupons," said Donna Stevens, Global Vice-President Product, Flooid.

"The Coupon Bureau has had a strong collaboration with Flooid and appreciated their support for the new coupon standard and making it native for existing and potential Flooid retail clients. Flooid is truly setting the pace in being the first unified commerce and POS provider to adopt the standard and ensure their clients are able to accept this newest standard," Brandi Johnson, CEO of The Coupon Bureau.

ABOUT FLOOID

Flooid is a market-leading unified commerce platform that enables retail and hospitality brands to sell to customers flexibly and consistently, wherever they are and however they choose to shop. Our composable commerce solutions enable retailers to select the right mix of services and tech partners to facilitate the selling journey that's right for every customer.

For more information, please visit: flooid.com

ABOUT THE COUPON BUREAU

The Coupon Bureau is a non-profit, industry managed, centralized data exchange connecting all stakeholders to the new Universal Digital Coupon positive offer file. The Coupon Bureau's mission is to collaborate with industry partners and accelerators to connect manufacturers, retailers, and consumers with new and improved coupon offerings that are accurate, secure, and delight consumers.

For more information, please visit: couponbureau.org

