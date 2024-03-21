Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC): Identifying Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The top focal point in 2024 will be Artificial Intelligence (AI). Organizations across industries are working to understand the practical benefits to their operations and weigh those against the potential costs and risks. UCC providers are on the cusp of revolutionizing the communications industry through AI technologies but must win the confidence of customer IT decision makers (ITDMs) and business leaders.

The flexibility and power of cloud communications are creating opportunities for customer organizations to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Businesses' main digital transformation objectives are to drive operational efficiencies and improve productivity as they seek growth amid changing customer needs.

Mature applications in the business communications and collaboration stack (e.g., email, voice, web conferencing) now underpin ever-more advanced capabilities in intelligent, contextual interactions, analytics, and automation for a broadening base of users.

ITDMs continue to look to cloud providers for strong, yet flexible roadmaps to follow as technologies mature and their organizations become ready to take the next steps in leveraging those technologies more meaningfully and holistically in their long-term growth strategies.

For the purpose of this study, 'Growth Accelerators' are companies at the forefront of driving growth in their respective industries. These companies accelerate growth by continuously innovating and creating new technologies, solutions, platforms, business models, or strategies that serve ever-evolving customer needs. These companies are also best positioned to expand market growth by strategically broadening and/or enhancing their product portfolio. Accelerating new growth opportunities is never an easy task. Still, it is one made even more difficult considering today's strategic imperatives, from disruptive technologies and value chain compression to industry convergence and new business models. In this context, recognition as a 'Growth Accelerator' signifies an incredible accomplishment.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Innovation

Growth Opportunity 2: Microsoft Teams Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 3: Making Hybrid Work, Work

Growth Opportunity 4: Frontliners

Growth Opportunity 5: Mobile UCC

Growth Opportunity 6: Business 3.0

Growth Opportunity 7: Big Data and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 8: Automation Programmability

Growth Opportunity 9: Environmental and Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 10: UCC and the Edge

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5js804

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets