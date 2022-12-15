Unified Communications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Unified Communications Market Growth & Trends



The global unified communications market is expected to be valued at USD 417.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030. The proliferation of smartphones and the rollout of services such as 4G LTE are significant drivers of industry growth in developing and developed economies. Smartphones have become efficient business communication tools owing to the sophistication of technology, enabling them to perform most of the communication tasks of a desktop computer. Additionally, factors responsible for the growth of the mobile phones market in emerging markets include the availability of low-cost handsets, decreased voice calling rates, and implementation and development of new technologies by mobile operators further driving the business scope.



Furthermore, the market is growing with the use of UCaaS.Unified Communications as a Service (UcaaS) is a delivery model that involves outsourcing communication and collaboration applications and services to third-party providers delivered over an IP network.



UcaaS technologies include telephony, video conferencing, online meetings, and enterprise messaging & presence technology.UcaaS provides high availability (HA), scalability, and flexibility for essential business tasks.



Numerous advantages, such as paying as per the need & requirement and cost-effectiveness, have improved the deployment of UCaaS in businesses. It has eliminated the limitation of synchronous operations of geographically dispersed units.



Enterprises are witnessing a rapid adoption of Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) facilitated solutions.AI in the UC sector leads the way toward an increasingly connected future.



Organizations are producing AI-based UC to transform how corporations structure their strategy planning, workflow, and decision-making process.For instance, in November 2021, Poly revealed its revised Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms.



This latest lineup of Poly Studio Kits presents premium audio and video for focus, small, large, focus, and medium rooms and features Poly DirectorAI technology. Thus, the market for unified communications is expected to rise at a considerable rate in the forecast period.



Unified Communications Market Report Highlights

â€¢ The large enterprises segment accounted for over 78.6% of the total revenue share in 2021 owing to the increased demand for basic unified communications with basic features for daily personal use

â€¢ The government applications segment is expected to witness the fastest growth of CAGR 21.1% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 as a result of enhanced productivity by streamlining and consolidating communications and automating manual processes.

â€¢ The IP telephony segment was estimated at USD 29.62 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

â€¢ The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of over 20.3% from 2022 to 2030.



