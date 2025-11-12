Unified Data + Trustworthy AI: Driving Precision Across Portfolio, Trial and Commercial Planning, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how unified data and trustworthy AI drive precision across the pharmaceutical value chain. Attendees will learn why it all starts with the data and how data quality and governance underpin every decision. The featured speaker will discuss how connecting insights across clinical, real ‑ world, market and strategic data creates a layered, complete picture. The speaker will also share practical examples of trustworthy, explainable AI applied to protocol optimization, feasibility, forecasting and planning. Attendees will learn how integrated signals link operational and strategic metrics, such as enrollment velocity, cost per patient, Net Present Value (NPV) and probability of technical and regulatory success (PTRS), to support more confident decisions.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma teams don't just need more data — they need a unified data picture to make faster, better decisions. In this session, the featured speakers will show how Norstella breaks down siloes by connecting clinical outcomes, real‑world evidence, market/access data and strategic intelligence into a unified ecosystem that leading pharma rely on as a foundational layer. Building on rigorous governance, the application of trustworthy, explainable AI — augmented by knowledge graphs — makes it possible to uncover hidden patterns, relationships and insights that siloed tools routinely miss.

And it's time to move away from asking "Are we using AI?" to asking "How well are we using it?" This session will demonstrate practical applications across the value chain. Examples for accelerating recruitment include optimizing protocol design and feasibility and recommending best-fit investigators and high-performing sites by blending patient access, experience and congestion signals. It will also show how trustworthy AI strengthens market forecasting by triangulating assumptions against live competitive and epidemiological dynamics, and connecting clinical, commercial and access signals to elevate strategic planning — from portfolio choices to launch and beyond.

Because everything is connected, attendees will see how strategic choices cascade into Net Present Value (NPV) and probability of technical and regulatory success (PTRS), and the operational considerations for protocol optimization and predicted enrollment velocity, alongside enhanced feasibility — all in one coherent view.

The result: Teams move from fragmented data to connected insights, and from siloed data to actionable recommendations, with the transparency, quality and scale to "get it right." If the goal is to reduce risk, compress timelines and raise confidence from pipeline to patient, this is the blueprint to follow.

Register for this webinar to learn how unified data and trustworthy AI drive precision across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Join Skye Hodson, PhD, VP Clinical Solutions, Citeline and Ritupriya Yamujala, VP Solution Consulting, Norstella, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unified Data + Trustworthy AI: Driving Precision Across Portfolio, Trial and Commercial Planning.

