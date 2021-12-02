Unified Data Forms Exclusive Partnership with Restaurants Canada to Revive Restaurant Industry

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Data has formed an exclusive, long-term partnership with Restaurants Canada in an effort to provide key supports and insights to restaurants and foodservice providers as they recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants Canada will be able to leverage Unified Data's 3 core product offerings include:

Store Connect : which provides insights on open/close rates of restaurants units of Chain and Independent, identifies emerging markets and growth in geo-specific regions.

: which provides insights on open/close rates of restaurants units of Chain and Independent, identifies emerging markets and growth in geo-specific regions. Consumer Connect: which provides insights into consumer purchase behaviour, how customers search menu, cuisines and brands.

which provides insights into consumer purchase behaviour, how customers search menu, cuisines and brands. Menu Connect: which analyzes over 40 billion data points to identify trending menu items, flavour trends and brand specific insights.

"Unified Data allows our industry to identify specific emerging trends, both in our local markets and at a national level. Data driven decision making is absolutely the future of the food and beverage industry," said Chris Elliott, Senior Economist at Restaurants Canada.

Unified Data is able to provide unique consumer insights to foodservice providers using an artificial-intelligence platform leveraging 40 billion real-time datasets across 450,000 restaurant menus for over 1 million restaurants in Canada and the United States. Unified Data allows foodservice-leaders to make informed decisions that lead to higher returns on investment by understanding the customer purchase journey, consumer behaviour and industry trends in detail.

"We're truly humbled to partner with an industry heavyweight like Restaurants Canada especially during one of the most challenging times in our industry's history, we want the foodservice industry to be well-equipped for the challenges and opportunities that come from a post-pandemic world," said Kyle Brown, Co-Founder of Unified Data.

About Unified Data –

Unified Data powers ingenuity, innovation and insights through tracking restaurant customers' path to purchase from where it all begi­ns: online. We uncover fresh insights on consumer behaviour in the $900 billion North American Foodservice industry, right from the moment it begins.

www.unifieddata.ai

To arrange an interview or for additional information, please contact:

Kyle Brown, Unified Data

[email protected]

1.833.640.3282

SOURCE Unified Data