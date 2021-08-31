Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024 | Need for Integrated UEM Solutions to Manage Traditional & Non-traditional Endpoints to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 31, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The unified endpoint management market is set to grow by USD 11.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The unified endpoint management market is set to grow by USD 11.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during 2020-2024.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corp., MobileIron Inc., Sophos Group Plc, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Unified Endpoint Management Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Hybrid
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Unified Endpoint Management Market size
- Unified Endpoint Management Market trends
- Unified Endpoint Management Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the integration of AI into UEM solutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the integration issues in devices and OS fragmentation will challenge the growth of market participants.
The research reports on the unified endpoint management market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist unified endpoint management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the unified endpoint management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the unified endpoint management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of unified endpoint management market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of IoT devices
- Integration of AI into UEM solutions
- Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Ivanti Software Inc.
- Matrix42 AG
- Microsoft Corp.
- MobileIron Inc.
- Sophos Group Plc
- VMware Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Share this article